Okkoota Contemplating Filing an Appeal in the Court against NGT

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Mayur Ullal, the advisor of The Dakshina Kannada (DK) Zilla CRZ Maralu Paravanigedarara Okkoota said, “We are contemplating in filing an appeal in the court, against the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order on sand extraction in coastal districts.

A meeting of the sand permit holders from Udupi and Karwar will be held, and a decision on the legal fight will be taken. Following NGT orders, the DK and Udupi deputy commissioners banned the removal of sand bars from the CRZ, and also the transportation of sand”.

Mayur further said, “The district administration had issued permits to 148 people, for clearing sandbars in the CRZ. They had paid Rs 10,000 as an application fee, in addition to royalty to the government. Labourers were recruited, and GPS fitted on boats and sand transporting trucks. The deputy commissioners’ direction to suspend the sand extraction has inconvenienced the permit holders. The livelihood of nearly 3,000 people is directly affected,”.

Mayur Ullal also urged the state government to appeal against the NGT’s directions, and urged the elected representatives of the coastal districts to help the sand permit holders. They alleged that the district administration had delayed the process of issuing the permits, though the environmental clearance for sand extraction in the CRZ was issued on March 14. However, soon after the permits were issued, the NGT order was passed.

DK CRZ Sampradayika Maralu Ethuva Nonda Paravanigedararu,’ to APPEAL to the Chief Secretary.

In yet another press meet held on the same day at Mangaluru Press Club, Permit holders Sunil and Narayana Punjame, and representing the members of ‘DK CRZ Sampradayika Maralu Ethuva Nonda Paravanigedararu,’ said that they have written to the chief secretary, seeking justice.

They both said that they have invested more than Rs 20 lakh in the purchase of boats, installation of GPS for the boats and transportation trucks, and setting up a stockyard after the permits were issued. The sudden decision to suspend the sand extraction has affected our livelihood, and illegal sand extraction is thriving, and the district administration has failed to act against it”

“Instead of allowing the Karnataka State Mineral Corporation Limited (KSMCL) to carry out dredging, the district administration should seek permission from the state government, to issue permits for the temporary permit holders to extract sand near the dams,” said Sunil and Narayana