Spread the love



















‘OKKULI’ as part of Amgele ‘Kodial Teru’ was Subsumed by a Riot of Colours by GSB Community

‘OKKULI’ as part of Amgele ‘Kodial Teru’ was Subsumed by a Riot of Colours by Gaud Saraswati Brahmins (GSB) Community in Car Street, Kodiyalu/Mangaluru

Mangaluru : The Car Street area in the city today, 20 February is reverberated with joy and celebration as thousands gathered to mark ‘Okkuli’, as part of the final 200th Annual Car Festival of Sri Venkataramana Temple, known as “Kodial Teru’. The vicinity around the Sri Venkataramana Templer in Car Street is subsumed by a riot of colours. The much-touted Konkani Holi, or Okkuli, as it is popularly called here, has drawn a vast number of people to paint the town red, blue, green and more. Added to the splashing of variety of colours, and on one side of the temple the revelry youth were seen dancing to Pili Vesha tunes and other Bollywood tunes, while another band of motley crew struck all the right chords, making the crowd sway to the music played by a brass band.

Around 10 am this morning, a sea of devotees flocked to the premises of Sri Venkataramana Temple to take part in the Okkuli Habba. People of all ages, and especially the young, celebrated by splashing coloured water and smearing coloured powder on each other. Okkuli marks the end of the Kodial Teru. Large number of devotees thronged into the premises of Sri Venkataramana Temple to take part in the Okkuli Habba and enjoyed splashing coloured water on each other. The statues of Lord Venkataramana and Goddess Padmavathi were carried in the Pallakki. Sweets and fruit juices were distributed to the devotees on the occasion. The entire area was bathed in colours as people celebrated the joyous festival.

Friends sneaking on friends with their hands full of bright, fluorescent colours, and the latter trying to flee only added to the festive fun. This year, for a change, girls were not reticent when it came to dishing it back to boys for daubing them in colours. Doting mothers watched their children, when they were running about playing with everyone on the street. Both young and old merrily participated in the colour-splashing battle. Even the jolly old men in their sixties broke a leg when they danced to the tunes of the brass band playing a few Bollywood and Coastalwood tunes, along with Pili nalike tunes. The countless moments of joy and laughter were visibly evident as the residents took part in the festive fun and frolic.

Not just Amgele and Amchilgele GSB members, people irrespective of all other castes and ages had a grand time by sprinkling colour water as the atmosphere filled with a rainbow of colours. Youngsters were seen putting steps to the beat of drums, and the entire area of Car Street wore a festive look and was given a facelift with shops on either side of the road. Inside the temple, religious customs were performed as per the tradition of the GSB society. The young and the old had gathered in huge numbers at the temple square and celebrated the Okuli by smearing colours and sharing fraternal greetings. It looked as if the entire temple square was painted with rainbow colours. Devotees gathered in thousands, swayed in merriment. This is an event celebrated by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community in commemoration of the divine union of Lord Venkataramana and Goddess Padmavathi.

A riot of colours dotted the joyful faces of GSB brethren both young and old who immensely enjoyed the day. The devotees enjoyed the festival thoroughly, with a riot of colours dotting their gleeful faces. Devotees danced as they sprayed colour water at each other as Lord Venkatramana and Goddess Padmavathi proceeded on the first journey of their wedded life. The annual car festival has a special significance to the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) community as it is a commemoration of the divine union of Lord Venkataramana and Goddess Padmavathi. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean after covering yesterday’s Teru happenings was once again amidst the GSB brethren and also got sprayed with colours, but luckily my camera was safe.

Yesterday after the morning prayers to the presiding deity of the temple, the Lord’s idol was given Panchamritabhisheka, Pulakabhisheka, Kanakabhisheka, Gangabhisheka, Poorvaka Mahabhisheka and Shatakalashabhisheka. In the afternoon, the Lord’s idol arrived at the venue where the sacrificial fire was lit. In the evening, the fire sacrifice concluded with the Poornahuthi and Arathi. The idols of Lord Veera Venkatesha and Srinivasa were brought to the Brahmaratha in the golden palanquin that was tastefully decorated with flowers. As per customs, the idols were taken round the chariot followed by the gran ‘Bhujaseva’ kin which the palanquin is raised to the maximum level with hands in a rhythmic manner.

Accompanied by musical instruments, hails from the devotees and devotional songs rendered by the people, Brahmarathosava was held. Lord Veera Venkatesha, whose idol was installed in the chariot, was offered Mangalarathi and prayers for the well-being of the people were offered. People congregated in the city from the country and abroad to witness the car festival and bathe in the grace of the Lord. At night, the people were served with a sumptuous meal as part of Samaradhana, the form of Prasadam of the Lord, and the festival went on to the wee hours of Friday. Today’s event ‘Avabhritha Utsava’ comprised of Dwara Pooja, Yajna Visarjane, Avabhritha Utsava (Golden Pallanki) and at night tonight- Dwaja Visarjana, Maha Pooja, Vasantha Pooja, Prasada distribution and ending with sumptuous dinner- Samaradhana.