Old Traffic Lights System OUT- Adaptive Traffic Control System IN by MSCL

Old Traffic Lights System OUT- Adaptive Traffic Control System ( ATCS) IN as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

Mangaluru: If you go around the City, you will notice that at a few junctions, the older type of Traffic Lights system is not working properly, and many have been removed and dumped to rust. To replace the old traffic lights system at a few busy junctions in the City, like Bendorewell, and 15 other places, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd has started working on a project to convert a bunch of traffic signals in the city into smart signals using Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) to ease traffic flow in the city.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha- General Manager (Technical) at MSCL said “In Phase II of the ICT project, MSCL is providing an Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) as a part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System. These signals will be capable of deciding the on-time of each of the traffic streams in the junction based on the Queue length measured by a RADAR system. These signals can also be synchronised with a set of signal lights for better traffic management. To ease traffic congestion at busy roundabouts, and other intersections in the city, we have decided to convert a few traffic signals into adaptive traffic control systems (ATCS)”.

” With this, the sensors in the signals will be able to gauge the volume of traffic moving from a particular side and increase the time limit of green light on its own. This will help in clearing more volume of traffic faster and commuters will not have to wait in traffic jams. The ATCS will help in adjusting the timings of red, yellow, and green lights to accommodate the changing traffic patterns and ease traffic congestion at different intersections. It will also help monitor and control traffic violations and speeding even at small intersections in the city” added Er Prabha.

Picture for Representational Only

He further said, ” The traffic signals will be connected to the integrated control and command centre of the MSCL, from where authorities concerned will be able to detect traffic signals which are not functional, signals with faulty timers, whether green light for pedestrian movement is functioning properly or not, on a real-time basis. To help with surveillance and traffic management, the MSCL has already installed full surveillance cameras at many points in the city as part of its ‘Safe City’ project, with features such as automatic number plate recognition and red-light violation detection.

A senior technician of the Company undertaking this project said, “Adaptive traffic signals help in managing optimum cycle time of green and red lights, reducing the queue up. It adapts the whole cycle time in a particular junction in such a manner that the average wait for the traffic remains minimum. These signals work on sensors laid on the ground, which assess the (vehicle) queue length and manage time-based on that. These systems also have to ensure that enough time is allocated for pedestrian movement so that it doesn’t lead to accidents.”.

