Oldest Man of Mangalore Michael D’Souza (108) Passes Away

Mangaluru: The oldest man of Mangaluru Michael Charles Robert D’Souza passed away at the age of 108, on September 8.

Michael was born on October 16, 1914, at Ooty in Tamil Nadu to Charlson and Mrs Mary D’Souza. He was a veteran of World War II. He joined the British Indian Army in 1932 at the age of 18 and served in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Kashmir.

More details will be updated

Like this: Like Loading...