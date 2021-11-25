Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked from Manchester United: the best options to replace the Old Trafford legend

Norwegian “Baby-faced Assassin” came back to Man United as a manager after playing here for 11 years. Fans had a lot of faith in their legend: he got recognition as a super-sub in the players’ days. Ole was sitting on the bench, waiting for a chance, and instead of looking at his team’s attack, he was studying opponents defence. It helped to rip it apart when Sir Alex Ferguson subbed in forward at the second half.

But after small ups in the form of second place in the Premier League and Europa League final, something went wrong. Solskjaer lost control over the team and, as a result, his place as a Manchester United manager. The news and betting options on who’ll replace him you can find here while we discuss the most fitting candidates for this role.

Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine manager moved to PSG this winter. But he started a new chapter in France in the worst possible way with his resources in the monstrous superclub. First, the Mbappe-Neymar-Di Maria trio couldn’t save the Ligue 1 title, and Lille became a champion first time in 10 years. But the biggest disappointment was waiting in the Champions League: the tournament, to win which Sheikhs made a lot of the investments. After passing through Bayern, PSG lost to Manchester City in semis.

Pochettino needs more time, though. In his last club, Tottenham, he worked for almost five years and showed the best results in team history. With Argentine, Spurs finished second in the Premier League and played in the final of Champions League against Liverpool, but lost 2-0.

This manager still has a lot of potential and experience of work in England. His PSG is at first place and 11 points ahead of Nice in League 1 after acquiring Messi, Hakimi and Wijnaldum. Hard to believe that Pochettino would leave all the work he made and move to Manchester during this transfer window. Although, if the new Champions League trophy attempt fails, the rush on decisions management might ask the Argentine to leave. That’s when he’ll become available.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane became a legendary player and a coach. As a manager of Real Madrid, he made the unthinkable and led the Spanish club to the Champions League title three times in a row.

For Manchester United, this Frenchman seems to be the ideal option. He knows how to utilize the best sides of Cristiano Ronaldo without harm to the team unity and who would be the perfect partner for Raphael Varane.

The best thing is, the ex-Madrid manager can make United play more attacking, hence more attractive football. Players, who struggled under Ole, might fit right into Zidane’s vision of ideal football: Van de Beek, Pogba, Sancho.

Some English media admit that MU prioritized this selection, but it would be hard to convince the title-drawing manager to make a transfer to Manchester. After troubling return to Madrid, Zidane might not want to work at a place with so many internal problems, as United have now.