‘OLIVER’-a Nine-Year-Old Tiger at Pilikula Biological Park Passes Away

Mangaluru: A nine-year-old tiger named ‘OLIVER’ at Pilikula Biological Park (Zoo) in Vamanjoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru died on Monday, 3 January 2022 night. Even though the tiger did not show any symptoms of illnesses, and was healthy, but collapsed all of a sudden. Even though the veterinary doctors quickly attended to it, Oliver could not be saved.

Oliver was one among the two cubs whom Vikrama and Shambhavi duo gave birth to. Pilikula Biological Park currently has twelve tigers in the facility. The samples of organs of the dead tiger are sent to IAH & VB at Bengaluru and IVRI at Uttar Pradesh. For Covid examination, the sample is sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal.

As per Director of biological park H J Bhandary, the disinfectants are sprayed inside the area of the animals as well as around it to prevent them from catching any disease.