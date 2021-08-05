Spread the love



















Olympic hockey: India beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze, a medal after 41 years



Tokyo: India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in men’s hockey, their first medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in World hockey.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

