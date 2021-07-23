Spread the love



















Olympics: Fewer than 1,000 to watch opening ceremony in stadium: official



Tokyo: Only about 950 people, including officials and reporters, will be allowed to watch Friday’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in the main stadium, a senior official from the organising committee said on Thursday.

Hidemasa Nakamura, chief of Tokyo 2020 main operation centre, told a press briefing that apart from the above-mentioned group, the rest allowed into the stadium are performers and athletes participating in the event, reports Xinhua.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee also reported 12 new positive Covid-19 cases related to the Olympics on Thursday, with two infected foreign athletes in the athletes village.

A total of 87 people associated with the Olympics have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo since the local organising committee started to record the figures on July 1.

In terms of new cases of Covid-19 infections, Nakamura noted it would be “extremely difficult” to get rid of the virus completely, but adding that they are capable of identifying new cases quickly and containing the spread of the virus.

“We hope to provide a safe environment for all, and of course, we need everyone’s help,” he said.

Fans will be banned from the opening ceremony due to concerns about Covid-19.

