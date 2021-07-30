Spread the love



















Olympics: Sindhu storms into the semis in women’s singles



Tokyo: Rio Olympics silver medallist and reigning world Champion PV Sindhu reached the semifinals of the women’s singles badminton competition-beating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Sindhu, looking to add a gold medal to the silver she won in Rio, dominated her Japanese rival at the net, created points with her disguised shots, and completed straight game wins.

The Indian 26-year-old Indian shuttler from Hyderabad was in total control of the first game and then quelled a strong fightback by Akane to reach the semifinals for the second successive Olympics.

