Olympics: Slovenian wins men’s cycling time trial gold



Tokyo: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won gold in the cycling road men’s individual time trial at the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old cyclist finished the hilly 44.2km course in a time of 55 minutes and 04.19 seconds to take the gold, reports Xinhua.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands snatched the silver in 56:05.58 sec while the bronze went to Rohan Dennis of Australia in 56:08.09 sec.

A total of 39 cyclists featured in the men’s time trial and Ion Izagirre of Spain did not finish the race.

