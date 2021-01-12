Spread the love



















Oman to name 1st Crown Prince after constitutional reforms



Muscat: Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman, has announced a shakeup of the constitution with changes that include the appointment of a Crown Prince for the first time in the country, a state media report said.

According to the report by the official Oman News Agency (ONA), the amendments on Monday stipulate a mechanism for appointing a Crown Prince and his duties.

But the state news outlet did not say who would become the new Crown Prince, Xinhua news agency reported.

The changes in the constitution aim to dispel fears of a destabilizing succession in the future.

The newly revised basic law also highlights equality between men and women, the ONA report said.

Sultan Haitham came to power last year after the death of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos.

Sultan Qaboos had named his desired successor in a sealed envelope.