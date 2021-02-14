Spread the love



















Omar takes exception to J&K BJP chief pinning ranks on police recruit



Jammu: Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, on Saturday took strong exception to state BJP President Ravinder Raina pinning ranks on a recruited police officer during an attestation parade.

A picture showing the BJP leader pinning ranks on a recruit during a passing out-cum-attestation parade of recruit police officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur district went viral on Saturday.

Taking strong exception to Raina’s act, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “It never fails to amaze me how most of the J&K administration, both civil & police, grovels in front of BJP functionaries. The state president pins badges & ranks in a police passing out parade having no position of authority in J&K whatsoever. Shame on this government.”