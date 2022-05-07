OMG, It’s Hot Out There! I Scream You Scream Let’s All Scream for Ideal Ice Cream This Summer

Mangaluru: “Hot town, Summer in the city; Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty; Been down, isn’t it a pity; Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city; All around, people looking half-dead; Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head…”-those lyrics from the 1966 song “Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful group is quite a perfect match to the scorching hot weather people are feeling in this coastal city. Summer is synonymous with cold “beer”, days by the pool, and frozen desserts and Ice Creams at Ideal Ice cream parlours, fruit juices, watermelons, and off-course, lots of cold “Neer”, that’s Tulu for “Water” . It’s all about beating the heat. However, foods that seem like chill choices may have the opposite effect also.

With the scorching heat pounding the city, people are just consuming anything that will keep them cool and also quench their thirst. Apart from all the thirst quenchers that would keep people happy, there is one thing that would Really..Really keep anyone cool this summer is the array of IDEAL IDEAL ICE CREAM, and it’s not a joke, it’s a fact, with people staying in the queue to get their favourite flavor of One of World’s Best Ice Cream born in Mangaluru aka Kudla aka Kodiyal aka Mangalapuram….And the proof is the long queue of IC-Lovers and delivery boys of Zomato and Swiggy waiting to pick up their popular Ideal Ice cream order.

Who can stay away from not having the “Gadbad ice-cream”, which is the most popular ice-cream in Mangaluru city. You can ask anybody about this flavour- and they will all give a thumbs Up! Since the beginning, innovation has been a mainstay of Ideal Ice Cream and the famous Ice Cream concoction ‘Gadbad’ bears testimony to this. Ask anyone what Ideal Ice Cream is most famous for and you will get the answer ‘Gadbad’. Apart from Gadbad, try the many other flavours, and be happy this summertime. What’s significant about Ideal Ice Cream is that it is 100% vegetarian. No egg is used. Just pure fresh milk, cream and a secret formula that remains within the family.

If you still hear about rumours that Ice Cream is not good when few cases of Covid-19 are emerging once again , but as per World Health Organization consuming Ice Cream is NOT HARMFUL even IICMA requests people not to fall prey to wrong information and happily consume one’s favourite flavours of ice creams in this scorching summer like always. These frozen desserts will surely light up one’s mood and make one happy during these tough times. IICMA urges everyone to maintain hygiene, wash hands often, wear a mask while travelling in crowded places, eat balanced diet food, exercise, and most importantly to absorb information only from reliable sources.

L- R : Mukund Kamath (Managing Partner) and his dad (late) Y Prabhakar Kamath (Founder) of Ideal Ice Cream

IDEAL ICE CREAM HAS KEPT “THE KAMATH FAMILY” HAPPY & HEALTHY !

And locally here in Mangaluru, hard core Ice Cream lovers giving no heed to all these fake news have been patronizing Mangaluru’s Renowned Ice Cream brand ‘Ideal Ice Cream’, and Team Mangalorean had interacted with a bunch of these Ideal’s patrons, and got their testimonies. Mahesh Gowda from Hassan said, “Me and my family came to Mangaluru to attend a wedding, but more than gracing the wedding, trying Ideal’s gadbad was our main intention- and we are happy and satisfied, that our crave for the Best Ice Cream is fulfilled “. “I don’t believe that Ice Cream increases the chances of Coronavirus, since I have been eating lots of Ideal ice Cream, even during and after lockdown. It does boost my immunity??” said 70-year-old Ms Latha Shenoy hailing from Mumbai.

Ms Sandra Pinto said “I am here at Pabaas, twice or three times a week to pick up ice creams for my children, and they can’t stay away from Ideal Ice Cream- they would skip having their meals but not Banana Split or Sundaes from Ideal’s”. Srinivas Basappa coming from Bengaluru to enjoy fun at Panambur Beach could not resist visiting Paabas before heading to Bengaluru. “We have all kinds of Ice Cream brands in Bengaluru, including Baskin Robbins, but none of these can beat the real taste of a genuine Ice Cream. I only wish they would open a full fledged Ideal Ice Cream parlour in the garden city” said Srinivas.

Well said by these Ice cream lovers, and what they said is true. And during this treacherous summer time for Mangaloreans to stay away from enjoying the delicious Award Winning Ideal Ice Cream flavours is hard. Who can stay away by not having the “Gadbad ice-cream”, which is the most popular ice-cream in Mangaluru city. Having bagged bagged eight Awards-3 Best in India,4 Gold/1 Silver in Great Indian Ice-Cream Contest , Ideal Ice Cream- the Mangaluru City based Ice-Cream Company is always on the go- and has continuously been winning awards from the year 2008, and the year 2017 it has been phenomenon with the company winning more awards than the previous years.

And with the company slogan ” Milky Way To Your Heart”- no doubt that Ideal Ice Cream has reached millions of their customers locally, nationally and internationally. And Mangalorean should be proud of this Mangaluru based Ice cream Company bagging awards nationally among other big Ice Cream Companies in India- and at same time serving Ice Cream lovers the best ice creams and other frozen treats they are craving for. Mangaluru is truly the pearl of the Arabian Sea and guardian of the West Coast. It is a land of exquisite cultures, charms and cuisines. A perfect blend of the traditional and the modern, it attracts thousands of visitors every day all year round. There are so many exciting things to see and visit in the cosmopolitan city, but undoubtedly, any visit to the city would be considered incomplete without relishing Ideal Ice Cream.

The First Ideal Ice Cream Parlour started right in the heart of the city by visionary and entrepreneur, S. Prabhakar Kamath, was carried on further by his son, S. Mukund Kamath, and ever since then, Mukund has taken the brand to a new level, expanding the business, experimenting and exploring new territories. The Ice Cream that first revolutionized the Ice Cream scenario in Mangaluru in 1975 continues to do so until today. The emerging new face of their packaging with its ever vibrant colours and corporate feel reiterates our efforts to not only match up to their customer’s expectation, but exceed it. With a wide assortment of delicious Ice Creams in almost 50+ flavours, they have achieved market leadership status in the category of Flavoured Ice Creams in India. Ever since Ideal’s Parlour on Market Road in Mangaluru was started on May 1, 1975 with 14 flavours- the rest was history.

Their Ice Cream so tantalized the taste buds of Mangaloreans that people were willing to wait in queue, just to get a chance to savour the Ice Cream. With the growing demand, expansion was inevitable. Today, Ideal has five parlours in Mangaluru city, one of which is the largest Ice Cream parlour in the country. In recent times, Ideal Ice Cream has diversified its product portfolio to include a number of retail products. These include Ice Candies, Choco-bars, Ice Lollies, Choconutz, Ice Cream Cones, Ice Cream Sundaes and Cups in a variety of flavours. To this day, Ideal Ice Cream remains committed towards developing exceptional new super premium Ice Cream experiences, releasing new flavours every year. And it was Mukund Kamath who inherited a thriving Ice Cream business from his father S. Prabhakar Kamath, who started two ideal Ice Cream Parlours, Ideal Cafe in 2011, and Pabbas in 1996.

Perhaps Mukund’s well-rounded personality provides him the impetus to foresee trends and steer the business towards accomplishments. It is no wonder that he has been felicitated, being a young entrepreneur by several reputed institutions. “I inspect and taste every product of ours before it is marketed, so that I am confident it would bring good reviews and compliments. Apart from the suggestions and ideas from our friends and customers for our accomplishments, our employees and marketing department have played a vital role in the success of our company. All our employees are very passionate, dedicated and committed, and along with their hard work -the result is that we were able to bag many prestigious awards. My heartfelt thanks to all of them. We have taken our customers’ suggestions and comments seriously, to make our products attain good quality and customer satisfaction. In fact, it has helped us to grow exponentially and to consistently deliver the signature taste of Ideal Ice Cream that you have come to associate with and expect from us. To our esteemed customers, my sincere and heartfelt thanks- you are also a part of our success and achievement” added Mukund Kamath.

So, if it’s hot outside, and you want to cool yourselves, the right place to head on is any of the Ideal Ice Cream shacks in town and order your favourite Ideal Ice Cream, and keep your tradition going. You can visit the Ideal Ice Cream parlours mentioned below, where you can and enjoy your favourite Ice Cream, Juice or shakes. And like they say, “I SCREAM. YOU SCREAM. WE ALL SCREAM for IDEAL ICE CREAM”- let it be that way, especially during SUMMER TIME!

YOU CAN STOP BY AT THE FOLLOWING IDEAL ICE CREAM SHACKS FOR DINE IN SERVICE and EVEN TAKE- AWAY ORDERS OR CALL IN AND PLACE YOUR ORDER DIRECTLY OR THROUGH ZOMATO or SWIGGY

PABBAS (IDEAL) ICE CREAM PARLOUR-LALBAGH-Ph: 8277073444

IDEAL CAFE, OPP SHARAVU TEMPLE, G T ROAD Ph: 8277071444

IDEAL PARLOUR, G H S ROAD Ph: 8277072444

IDEAL’s Market Road/Hampankatta Ph: 08242440396,

PABBAS IDEAL CAFE, Ground Floor, Bharath Mall, Phone : 0824350 0012; 0824 350 0010, 8277685177

