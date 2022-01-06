OMG! Total Nonsense Once Again Digging/Cutting of Brand New Light House Hill Road-The Development Work on this LHH Road had started a couple months ago, and still it is not completed with all the digging and cutting of that road every now and then. The unscientific parking space which was constructed near Ladies Club has now been removed, after Team Mangalorean highlighted the safety hazard and unscientific planning of those parking spaces.



Mangaluru: Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time I am highlighting the breaking/Digging of the brand new road once again- which is TOTAL NONSENSE and TOTAL UNPLANNING? While many apartments in the City have reached near to completion, surprisingly the work on this road which started a couple of months ago is far from getting completed- and in the meantime, motorists and pedestrians who are facing the brunt of the slow work are fumed and cursing the authorities and contractors behind this project.

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging or Cutting of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug again, and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that the LHHH Road has been dug/cut starting from Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle side towards Tagore Park, it will be a long long time before they once again finish the work in due time, and this has been the case in the past and we are seeing it again, and will also see it in future too?

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to such redoing or digging/cutting of roads, and it’s a total mess out there during peak hours. You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch was concretized, it has dug/cut numerous times, and it will never end. Similar has been with the case of many other newly concreted roads, which have been dug for UGD or laying utility cables or Gas lines. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics? We the Citizens will pay more tax because we want our Smart City and our City planners RICHER..do watch the show folks!

So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers. Not just this LHH Road, if you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads being dug up/ or cut creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does any one from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness? Probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this as a Smart City.

And while the district administration and MCC officials are talking about strict rules of following Covid-19 guidelines, Team Mangalorean noticed that the workers at the helm of the road work on LHH stretch were not wearing the masks properly, and only after alerting them about it- they quickly corrected themselves. Now as digging/cutting is started once again on this stretch of LHH road and once the work is completed, there are very good chances we will see more digging/cutting on LHH road once again soon?

