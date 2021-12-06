Omicron fears: K’taka Minister hints at closure of schools



Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh hinted at the closure of schools in the state if needed in view of the increase in Covid cases being reported in schools, nursing schools, colleges and hostels and also considering the threat of new variant Omicron.

Speaking to reporters on Monday he stated, “The education department is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and won’t hesitate to initiate action.” If infection rate increases stern actions would be initiated. More cases are being reported from the schools and hostels.

“If needed appropriate decisions would be taken on conducting examinations also. In exam halls social distancing is ensured. We are keeping the option of closure of schools open and cancelling examinations in case of severe spike of Covid cases,” he reiterated.

Right now the focus has been on the residential schools where Covid cases were reported more. The district commissioners have been directed to monitor the situation and to ensure proper following of standard operating procedures, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also commented on the rising Covid cases in schools and hostels. He said that to tackle the rising Covid-19 situation in schools and hostels cluster management guidelines will be released.

“All the guidelines given by the Covid experts would be implemented in the state. Cluster cases are being reported among the school children. In Chikkamagaluru district spate of cases are being reported. All students’ contacts have been traced, tested and schools are sealed down,” he said.

The government is ready to face any eventuality “We will act as per the guidelines and recommendations given by experts,” he added. Spate of Covid cases are being reported in Dharwad SDM Medical college, Nursing colleges in Tumakuru and Mysuru and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagaluru district.