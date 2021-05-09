Spread the love



















On 13th Day of Lockdown People Still Flout Covid Rules & Cops Crack the Whip on Violators

Mangaluru: Even after 13 days of lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus, many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. They are not saving themselves nor their families by not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines seriously. People are seen falling on each other at milk booths or Hopcoms vegetable & Fruits shops, and even the shop owners are keeping quiet by not telling their customers to follow social distance and wear masks. In the meantime, the district administration and law enforcement authorities are taking strict legal action against those who violate the provisions of lockdown. Even CM Yediyurappa has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

With people defying the government order of lockdown which was supposed to end on 10 May, CM has now extended it further with stricter guidelines. In simple words under lockdown, you cannot leave your home with no reasons to be out. But many people disobey the lockdown rules, and roam unnecessarily, thereby getting in trouble with the law. As expected, there was some degree of force and action from cops- and the police are no strangers to crack the whip on law-breakers. City police are facing a tough time convincing people to stay indoors during the lockdown-like curbs imposed by the state government in the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. In the last 48 hours, these are the details of action by Mangaluru City Police-Total vehicle seized -658, of which are Two wheelers-583,Three wheelers-13, Four wheelers- 62, NDMA CASES- 38; EPIDEMIC CASE- 26 ; people slapped with Rs 250 fine for not wearing masks- 1271.

Customers queue with No Social Distancing at HOPCOMS Outlet in Kadri…

Police have decided to take tough action, including impounding vehicles of people who travel without valid reasons. Police officers on field duty said that while most of the people cooperated with the police by staying indoors, a considerable number of people came out onto the streets with flimsy reasons despite strict direction to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outing. In many places, police were seen warning people and sending them back to their homes. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has said that strict checking would continue in the days to come and legal action will be taken against those who come out onto the streets flouting rules. Weekend saw the number of vehicles gradually decline with police intensifying checks.

……..and at Nandini Milk Booths

Only essential services and emergency activities were allowed. Intense vehicle checking was on since Saturday and continued early morning on Sunday. Police have also strengthened checking in containment zones to prevent unnecessary outings of people from the zones. Only those working in the essential service sector and those with mandatory self-declarations were allowed to move ahead at checkpoints. Only milk booths and Hopcoms outlets were allowed to function till 9 am, while other businesses were completely closed. Yet, a few fish vendors brought in their produce on two-wheeler and mini-trucks and sold them to customers on roadside and near homes, but a few got caught by the cops and punished.

Fish vendors were compelled to sell the product as it was perishable commodities even as hundreds of fishermen who reached the coast with fresh catch found it difficult to dispose of the catch. Police have erected barricades on all main roads and junctions in the City and also enhanced patrolling by patrol vehicles to check únneccasry’movement of people. By 9 am all the streets were empty and the city wore a deserted look. Only hotel kitchens were allowed to remain open to offer takeaways and parcels till 11 pm. Harsha from Deccan Herald speaking to Team Mnagalorean that people including elderly people who flocked to Hopcoms in Ashok Nagar and Urva market on Sunday morning were lathicharged by cops, and that his brother-in-law who was shopping at Hopcoms just escaped by a whisker from being beaten.

So get ready to face consequences with the police starting Monday with the yet another extension of LOCKDOWN. Don’t make the cops ask you to explain the reason for being out. 99% they will not listen to your reasons, instead will slap a fine or seize your vehicle. There is, however, no bar on the movement of doctors, ambulances, patients and mediapersons. “We repeatedly told people who are deliberately coming out during the lockdown that they should buy essential commodities at least for three to four days. Police had instructed people to come out only for genuine reasons, but many are abusing it. People do not bother about prohibitory orders. So we will be taking action against people who are loitering and will seize their vehicles too,” said the police commissioner.