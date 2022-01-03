On Fast-Tracking the System of Granting Development Rights Certificate (DRC) by MCC

Mangaluru: Through a circular sent by Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, it stated ” The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will be accelerating the process of granting Development Rights Certificate (DRC) to citizens who submitted their land for the road widening undertaken in MCC limits. A meeting was held under the precedence of the Honorable Mayor on 31/12/2021 about granting DRCs through the organization of a simplified system, according to Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2021″.

“Property owners who handed over property rights to MCC for road widening five years or prior to the initiation of Amendment Act on 07/10/2021 will be granted DRCs though fast-track procedure. All the property owners who have submitted land but not received DRCs are hereby informed to submit necessary document proof to the TDR Cell at MCC”.

“The details of submitted land gathered under the fast track system will be posted on the MCC website in the coming days. With regard to the said notice, details of properties submitted five years or prior to the initiation of the Amendment Act on 07/20/2021 will be posted on the MCC website and TDR Cell notice board. In case of disapproval of the details posted, a written objection letter must be submitted to the MCC Commissioner within 15 days. Objection letters sent after this period will not be accepted”.

MCC will conduct a hearing for the fast track issuance of DRCs. Property owners are requested to cooperate at the time of property survey and approach TDR Cell, Town Planning Division, MCC for more information.