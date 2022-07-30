On its 18th Anniversary KMC Nava Chaitanya-Bejai Donates WheelChair & Walker

Staying Forever Young Through Yoga! KMC Nava Chaitanya-Bejai celebrated 18th Anniversary on Saturday, 30 July 2022, and to mark the occasion one wheel chair to a 10-year-old boy and one walker to a 14-year-old boy

image.png

Mangaluru: “None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm. Live your life and forget your age ” had said Henry David Thoreau. Staying healthy and feeling your best is important at any age and that doesn’t change just because you have a few more grey hairs. Coping with change is difficult, no matter how old you are. The particular challenge for adults over 50 or 60 plus is the sheer number of changes and transitions that start to occur—including children moving away, the loss of parents, friends, and other loved ones, changes to or the end of their career, declining health, and even loss of independence. It’s natural to feel those losses. But if that sense of loss is balanced with positive ingredients, there are quite a few formulas for staying healthy as you age – and one formula is regular exercises, including YOGA that will keep you healthy to stay “Young Forever” !

KMC Nava Chaitanya- Bejai comprises of people of all ages, but mostly middle aged and seniors- and they keep themselves active through various activities, exercises, among which Yoga is one- because they know the benefits of yoga which includes increased flexibility, muscle tone, vitality, energy, cardiovascular and circulatory health, weight loss and athletic prowess. Yoga can also help control pain associated with arthritis, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome and more. And they have been practicing yoga and other exercises for many years. Having launched in 2004, on Saturday, 30 July 2022 KMC Nava Chaitanya celebrated their 18th anniversary at KMC-Bejai amidst members, friends and well-wishers.

Dedicated & Committed Ms DEVIPRADHA HEGDE- President of KMC Navachaitanya

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings with a prayer sung by Ms Geetha Mallya, followed by a welcome address by Ms Deviprada Hegde, the president of Nava Chaitanya. The celebration was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the chief guest- Dr B Unnikrishnan -Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru joined by other dignitaries, namely Dr Anupama N- HoD department of Physiology, KMC-Bejai; Dr Rajiniganda- Professor and HoD Department of Anatomy,KMC; and Ms Devipradha Hegde, among others.

Following the inauguration, a WHEELCHAIR was donated to 10-year-old Master Niriksh, son of Dinesh and Chennamma, and a HAND WALKER to 14-year-old Dhanraj Acharya Shakthinagar, son of Anilkumar Achar and Shashikala Achar. Both the boys were happily joined by their parents besides them. Also on the occasion, a few Senior Citizens above 70 were honoured, namely- Sudha Rao, Rama Rajaram Mohanpal, Kamalakshi Suvarna ,Jyothi Sundar, Pushpa Kallianpur, Anusuya Pai, and Prema Kumari

Addressing the audience chief guest Dr Unnikrishnan said, ” It’s nice to note that the active members of Navachaitanya other than their daily Yoga activities, are also doing yeomen service to the community. We all should appreciate their kind gesture in donating a wheelchair and a walker. Yoga will help relax a person’s body and mind. Regular yoga stretches can help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure. And I am glad to note that the members of KMC Nava Chaitanya are doing a great job in keeping themselves fit through exercises and yoga- and also involved in community services. You have all done great achievement in 18 years, since KMC Navachaitanya’s inception by Dr Prabha Adhikari. The kind gesture in presenting the wheel-chair to deserving two young boys needs to be commended. And I assure you that in memory of my mother, every year I will donate a wheelchair to a deserving person, through Navachaintanya”

Dr Anupama speaking on the occasion said, “A small organization with just a few members has now grown and reached greater heights is something to be proud of. Aside from the physical benefits, one of the best benefits of yoga is how it helps a person manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind. Stress can reveal itself in many ways, including back or neck pain, sleeping problems, headaches, drug abuse, and an inability to concentrate. Regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness; increases body awareness; relieves chronic stress patterns; relaxes the mind; centers attention; and sharpens concentration. So you should be happy to remain healthy and fit by doing yoga exercises. Wish you all good health”

Dr Rajiniganda addressing the audience said, “Looking at all of you, I feel a little ashamed of myself for not taking up yoga classes to remain active and healthy. My hectic job keeps me busy all the time, thus giving me hardly any time for co-curricular activities. Workout fads come and go, but virtually no other exercise program is as enduring as yoga. Yoga does more than burn calories and tone muscles. It’s a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation or relaxation. You are all doing a great job in keeping yourselves active and healthy, including community services”.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in various contests held as part of Anniversary Celebrations. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Devipradha Hegde and the event was compered by Ms Nirmala Bhasker. The formal programme was followed by a cultural session, where the “young” members of KMC Nava Chaitanya enthralled the audience with their hidden talents, consisting of songs, and dances. No doubt, they all rocked!

While complimenting all these ladies for remaining energetic and happy through Yoga, here is a yoga joke- “A young woman who was worried about her habit of biting her fingernails down to the quick was advised by a friend to take up yoga. She did, and soon her fingernails were growing normally. Her friend asked her if yoga had totally cured her nervousness. “No,” she replied, “but now I can reach my toe-nails so I bite them instead.”

Like this: Like Loading...