On its 19th Anniversary KMC Nava Chaitanya-Bejai Donates 4 Wheel Chairs & 3 Scholarships

Staying Forever Young Through Yoga! KMC Nava Chaitanya-Bejai celebrated its 19th Anniversary and to mark the occasion Four-wheel chairs and Scholarships of Rs 5000 each to three students.

Mangaluru: “None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm. Live your life and forget your age,” said Henry David Thoreau. Staying healthy and feeling your best is important at any age and that doesn’t change just because you have a few more grey hairs. Coping with change is difficult, no matter how old you are. The particular challenge for adults over 50 or 60 plus is the sheer number of changes and transitions that start to occur—including children moving away, the loss of parents, friends, and other loved ones, changes to or the end of their career, declining health, and even loss of independence. It’s natural to feel those losses. But if that sense of loss is balanced with positive ingredients, there are quite a few formulas for staying healthy as you age – and one formula is regular exercises, including YOGA that will keep you healthy to stay “Young Forever”!

Dedicated & Committed Ms DEVIPRADHA HEGDE- President of KMC Nava Chaitanya

KMC Nava Chaitanya- Bejai comprises people of all ages, but mostly middle-aged and seniors- and they keep themselves active through various activities, and exercises, among which Yoga is one- because they know the benefits of yoga which includes increased flexibility, muscle tone, vitality, energy, cardiovascular and circulatory health, weight loss and athletic prowess. Yoga can also help control pain associated with arthritis, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome and more. And they have been practising yoga and other exercises for many years. Having launched in 2004, under the initiative of Dr Prabha Adhikari, KMC Nava Chaitanya celebrated their 19th anniversary at KMC-Bejai among members, friends and well-wishers.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Ms Deviprada Hegde, the president of Nava Chaitanya. The celebration was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the chief guest- Dr Gatha M Upadhya -Professor and HoD Department of Skin and STD, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, joined by other dignitaries, namely Dr Anupama N- HoD of Physiology, KMC-Bejai; Dr Amitesh Narayan- Professor, Dept. of Physiotherapy, KMC, Mangaluru; Ms Devipradha Hegde, among others.

Following the inauguration, Four WHEELCHAIRS were donated to 11-year-old Thashwith G (wheelchair donated by Dr B Unnikrishnan- Dean, KMC, Mangaluru in memory of his mother), and Manu (28 years); Gangadhar (12 years) and Pallavi (12 years)-the 3 wheelchairs donated by KMC Navachaitanya Yoga class members. Also on the occasion, eight senior citizen women between the age of 70-75 were felicitated, namely Mrs Shobha Shetty; Mrs Shalini Palimar; Mrs Shakunthala; Mrs Geetha Mallya; Mrs Irene Cutinha; Mrs Padma Shenoy; and Mrs Sulochana Rao. Scholarships of Rs 5000 each were presented to Raksha Achar (1st-degree student); Shreya S Prabhu (B Com/CA); and Kaushik Sahadev K ( 1st PUC).

Addressing the audience chief guest Dr Gatha Upadhya said, ” It’s nice to note that the active members of Navachaitanya other than their daily Yoga activities are also doing yeomen service to the community. We all should appreciate their kind gesture in donating a wheelchair and a walker. Yoga will help relax a person’s body and mind. Regular yoga stretches can help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure. And I am glad to note that the members of KMC Nava Chaitanya are doing a great job in keeping themselves fit through exercises and yoga- and also involved in community services. You have all done great achievements in 19 years, since KMC Navachaitanya’s inception by Dr Prabha Adhikari. The kind gesture in presenting the wheelchairs to deserving persons needs to be commended”.

Dr Anupama speaking on the occasion said, “A small organization with just a few members has now grown and reached greater heights is something to be proud of. Aside from the physical benefits, one of the best benefits of yoga is how it helps a person manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind. Stress can reveal itself in many ways, including back or neck pain, sleeping problems, headaches, drug abuse, and an inability to concentrate. Regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness; increases body awareness; relieves chronic stress patterns; relaxes the mind; centres attention; and sharpens concentration. So you should be happy to remain healthy and fit by doing yoga exercises. Wish you all good health. And I am also a member of this yoga team”

Dr Amithesh Narayan addressing the audience said, “Looking at all of you, in such ages, I think I should also practice yoga. However, my hectic job keeps me busy all the time, thus giving me hardly any time for co-curricular activities. Workout fads come and go, but virtually no other exercise program is as enduring as yoga. Yoga does more than burn calories and tone muscles. It’s a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation or relaxation. You are all doing a great job in keeping yourselves active and healthy, including community services”.

Prizes were distributed to the winners in various contests held as part of Anniversary Celebrations. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Devipradha Hegde and the event was compered by Mrs Krupakshy. The formal programme was followed by a cultural session, where the “young” members of KMC Nava Chaitanya enthralled the audience with their hidden talents, consisting of songs, and dances. No doubt, they all rocked!

Yoga is so much fun, and quite relaxing. Nothing gets you into a calmer or more positive mood than a good joke. It’s probably best not to crack these funnies during class, but your yoga instructor may appreciate it afterwards. If you’re not a yogi, but looking for ways to destress, here is a joke about this ancient exercise that isn’t just for yoga lovers, but anyone in need of some comic relief.- “A young woman who was worried about her habit of biting her fingernails was advised by a friend to take up yoga. She did, and soon her fingernails were growing normally. Her friend asked her if yoga had cured her nervousness. “No,” she replied, “but now I can reach my toe nails so I bite them instead.”

