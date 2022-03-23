On martyrs day, Punjab CM launches anti-corruption number



Ferozepur (Punjab): Fulfilling one of the major promises of the AAP government to make Punjab a corruption free state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday released a WhatsApp number of anti-corruption action line from the pious land of great martyrs with a vow to completely eradicate the menace of corruption within a month.

After paying glowing tributes to legendary martyrs Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here at state-level function in Hussaniwala, the Chief Minister unveiled the anti-corruption number — 950 120 0200.

“If any Minister, MLA, officer or official demands bribe or commission from you for any work, don’t say no to him but also make an audio/video clip of this and send that to anti-corruption action line. The government will enquire into it and if anyone found guilty, he/she will not be spared at any cost,” said the Chief Minister.

Mann said he made a promise to the people of Punjab to root out the menace of corruption, which is being kickstarted towards corruption free Punjab. The fullsome cooperation and wholehearted support of Punjabis is also being solicited for this noble cause, which would be the real tribute to great martyrs, he added.

The Chief Minister said it is now “our bounden duty to fulfil the dreams of independent India, which were dreamt by our great martyrs”.

He mentioned that “we had made a commitment with the people to ensure clean and transparent governance, which would be delivered at all cost. Our government will take the message of martyrs to each and every house so that the dreams of martyrs could be realised”, he added.

Referring to initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being taken in larger public interest, Mann pointed out that the AAP government had taken decision to provide government jobs to unemployed youth, besides regularise the services of contractual employees.

He said some other major welfare decisions would also be taken shortly.

After paying tributes to martyrs, the Chief Minister noted in the visitor’s book, “Bowing head before the memorials of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, gave me immense solace. Bringing the independence of their dreams to every nook and corner is call of the day. Praying for betterment of Punjab and Punjabis as desired by the martyrs.”

The Chief Minister also paid tributes at memorials of Rajmata Vidyawati and martyr B.K. Dutt.