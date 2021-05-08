Spread the love



















On Mother’s Day eve, Indian athletes say moms the best motivators



New Delhi: As the world celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, several Indian athletes on Saturday credited their success on the field to the encouragement and guidance given by their moms.

Indian men’s hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said on Saturday that his mother had played a very important role in shaping his career. “I would like to say that whenever I face any difficulties, I always talk to my mom, and it feels like everything is fine after talking to her. She gives good guidance. I have reached this level because of my mom. I would like to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Indian women’s team forward Navneet Kaur thanked her mother, saying, “Mom is Wow.”

“Right from my diet to my clothes, she has always taken care of each and everything. Since my mom is a homemaker, she has always wished that her daughter should do something different, and because of her, I am able to play for my nation. I can’t thank you enough mom. Every mother does her best for her children and I salute all of them.”

Her team-mate, Neha Goyal credited her mother for everything she has achieved. “My mom has always supported me and she has struggled a lot to help me reach here. I don’t have a father and we are three sisters, but she has never let us feel our father’s absence. She has worked hard in factories for daily wages to make my life better, and I would like to say ‘thank you mom for giving me a good life’. You are the reason why I am standing here,” said the 24-year-old midfielder.

Indian men’s hockey team striker Dilpreet Singh, who is preparing for the Olympics, said, “My mother has been my biggest support system. Her support has made me the person I am today.”