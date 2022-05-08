On MOTHER’S DAY, Moms & Daughters Speak of Mother-Daughter Relationship

Mangaluru: On the outset a “Happy Mother’s Day’ to all the Mothers. The mother and daughter bond influences our lives in ways we may not even realize. The relationship between a woman and her mother is so powerful, it affects everything from her health and self-esteem to all her other relationships. The mother-daughter relationship is the most powerful bond in the world, for better or for worse. It sets the stage for all other relationships. No other childhood experience is as compelling as a young girl’s relationship with her mother. There is value in the mother-daughter tie because the two parties care for one another and share a strong investment in the family as a whole. And what mothers want….love actually.

A mother understands what a child does not say. Indeed there exists a dynamic between mother and children. Mothers can hear sentences in the silences of their children. God has given mothers the special gift of intuition because it gives her a strong sense of what is right for her children, what they are good at, how they may excel in the future, what gifts and abilities she needs to make sure are developed in their lives as God intended. Yes, it’s Mother’s Day, the time when we all reflect on our relationships with our mothers and think about the things we wish we had told our moms by now. Women, especially mothers, are the most influential educators. They bequeath to us timeless wisdom, a legacy so precious and valuable. Mothers have often shaped our world from the cradle, by rocking, nurturing and instructing children to grow up to make life changing and history- making accomplishments. For every person, there is a mother behind who fostered her child’s sensibilities to their full potential.

Mothers remain some of our most powerful teachers in the hands-on laboratory of everyday living. Of all their many attributes…all that comes down to is the heart – a mother’s heart. It has everything to do with the tenderness and toughness, the compassion and conscientiousness of the heart.There is nothing quite comforting as having our mother’s arm wrapped around us when we are sad, lonely, or afraid. Mothers teach us to believe in God. Mothers teach us the value of God’s word through their lives, personal prayer life and dependence on God’s strength and wisdom. Nothing is as attractive in a woman as the fear of the Lord. Knowing God, honouring God and worshipping God are really the most praiseworthy endeavours a person can ever undertake. Mothers are one of the first indications of the sovereignty of God in our lives. Mothers teach us the power of words. The words that mothers speak have power. Words can build up a child or tear him down.

Mothers have always made a difference and will continue to do so. Mothers have often shaped our world from the cradle by rocking, nurturing and instructing children who grow up to make life-changing and history making accomplishments. For every preacher, president, volunteer worker, employee, technician, community worker, doctor, caregiver among others, there is a mother behind them who fostered her child to reach his/her full potential. As the world celebrates ‘Mother’s Day’ today, 8 May, Team Mangalorean has asked a cross-section of moms what they feel about their relationship between Mother and Daughter, and what they would really like from their children, families and the society. Here we present to you a few testimonies of what Moms have to say……and also what daughters have to say about their Moms.

Dr VIOLA D’SOUZA and her Daughters Annabelle (Anna) and Alexis (Lexi), Las Vegas, USA :

The relationship between mother and daughter is like an intense love affair – veering between passion and pain. From talking to scores of mothers and daughters and analyzing their conversations, I’ve come to understand why we get it so wrong – and what we can do about it. A girl’s best friend is the person to whom she tells everything. A man’s best friend is the person with whom he does everything. A man can play tennis with his friend every week and not know he’s getting divorced. Can you imagine that happening with a woman?

I don’t believe in Mother’s Day, because every day is Mother’s Day for me- 24/7, 365 days of the year. And as crazily as I love my two daughters, sometimes I do wish that all mothers could have 364 days off and just do mommy duty on ‘Mother’s Day”. I know being a mother is a remarkably frustrating role, which in turn is also immensely rewarding. I see my daughters become their own people every single day as they grow up and nothing in this world comes close to the smug satisfaction that I get in being a mother. Every mother wants to be the “Best Mother” that her kids will ever have. And I hope to get a sweatshirt or a T-shirt from the daughters which would say ‘ World’s Greatest Mom”!.

L-R : Ms Florine D’souza (Grandma/Retired Staff Nurse), Alexis 5th grade), Anna (9 grade)-both in Las Vegas School, Dr Viola D’souza (Ultrasound Clinical Instructor at UNLV School of Medicine, Las Vegas)

As a mother, we should show our love, kindness, affection and compassion towards our children, which is something we all need in this world. I teach my daughters discipline, good manners, to respect elders, and say their prayers- I want them to grow up and continue to believe in their faith. We pray together like my mother taught when I was growing up. In this crazy age of intolerance and mixing with “bad apples” at school, I always tell them to keep their faith simple and pure.

I want my daughters to be successful and happy. I want them to do things their way, not make themselves over in anyone else’s mold. I want them to resist the templates that other people will try to set for them. While in Mangaluru before moving to Las Vegas, both my daughters during their pre-school were under the guidance of nuns who taught them the religious values and manners- Annabelle did her schooling at Mount Carmel Central School- MaryHill, while Alexis did hers at St Angela Pre-Primary School-Bejai. My sincere thanks to Sr Melissa AC-Principal at MCCS, and Sr Matilda Cardoza-then Principal at St Angela’s for shaping up and caring for my daughters to be good and God fearing girls.

We are one happy family – we laugh, we play, we cuddle, we kiss, we hug, we have petty arguments, and we chat with each other endlessly and cherish every moment. Because everything else will be left behind, but this love between me and my daughters, Annabelle and Alexis, will carry us through life and beyond. I know as a mother, all the jobs we do are the toughest and most satisfying. And without mothers, this world would come to an end. Long live the Mothers- and “Happy Mother’s Day” to all the readers of Mangalorean.com

SUSHMA FERNANDES & her two adorable daughters Adeline Fernandes (10 years) and Kyra Fernandes (6 years).

Motherhood confers upon a woman the responsibility of raising a child. As a work from home Mom, working at home has its ups and downs, but the pros outweigh the cons. Working at home allows me to be a part of my children’s routines throughout the day; not just early mornings, evenings, and weekends. You can take a lunch break with your child, hear all the day’s news when they get home from school, and so much more. My daughters are more like my friends. Always ready to help me in my household chores.

SUSHMA FERNANDES (Work from home for an IT firm) Adeline Fernandes (5th Std) and Kyra Fernandes (1st Std), both at St Theresa’s School

Motherhood is one of the priceless gifts any woman can receive. Being a Mom means more than just giving birth to a child, it’s caring for a new soul that is a part of you and is dependent on you physically and emotionally. It’s an experience that is unimaginable to a woman without a child. It brings in a new dimension to a woman giving her strength of character, love and patience that she never thought she could have before being a mother. I should know because I am the proud mother of two girls, aged 10 and a half and 6. It has been the most life changing and fulfilling experience of my life and as the years pass by, I believe it will only get better.

As said by my daughter Adeline, Mamma you work all day long for us to be happy, never take a day off from household chores, you have been up late nights when we were sick, we love you to the infinity Mumma. As said by Kyra, I love my Mumma hundred thousand for all that you do for me.

CORRINE RASQUINHA and her Daughter GINA RASQUINHA :

“Motherhood is unselfishness! That’s exactly what my mama is. As a kid I always noticed how mama would always give me and my family the best, without even thinking of herself. Even when she was battling cancer she would take care of others instead of the other way around. She is never worried about herself but is constantly thinking of her family and her extended family at the White Doves. Her motherly love and compassion is seen especially at White Doves where she’s a mother to so many who are the least and lost of our society. You see so many of the inmates getting better just because of the love they receive there. Whenever I had to write an essay about my role model I would always choose to write about mama because she inspires me to be a better person, not only personally but for society. Now that I am about to become a mother I realise even more all the troubles mama had to undergo to bring me into this world and mould me into the person I am today. If I will be even 1/4th the person mama is I think I will be a good mother”- Gina Rasquinha.

Ms CORRINE RASQUINHA (Founder of White Doves-an NGO) and Gina Rasquinha ( Account Strategist for Linkedin)

“Every woman ‘s yearning is to be a Mother. My five years of being barren with medicinal complications to conceive biologically and the treatments that followed, and the failure after each treatment only brought more desperation. But turning totally to God and changing my way of living brought me the greatest gift I could ever get…… My beautiful daughter. I longed for more children which did not happen. But then the one daughter fulfilled my every desire of what I was expecting in motherhood. Children are a gift from God, they are a real blessing. My Daughter is compassionate, caring and above all a strong girl. Now I understand why God gave me one biological child because He was fulfilling my desire to have more children by giving me a Home with children to love, care and be a Mother to them all”- Ms Corrine Rasquinha.

Ms JACINTHA VEERA MORAS with Daughters Antoinette Ramola Moras and Angela Mavis Moras

“Being a mother to my two beautiful daughters, I feel that motherhood is a life-altering experience. My life has changed for the better, and it has been exhilarating to love so unconditionally. Motherhood has also made me far more responsible and driven with what I do and how I do it because I am aware that I am a role model to my daughters. I make gratitude, kindness, compassion, integrity and discipline a part of my everyday life. I believe in Good Thoughts, Good Words and Good Deeds, and I will teach my daughters the values of these commandments. Every day I will try to be a better version of myself because I am aware that my daughters will be watching and learning from me. That is a huge responsibility. I feel that I am incredibly blessed with these two daughters, and I do have a great caring and loving husband who supports me and encourages me in my day to day life as a mother to my daughter. As my mother has always been the pillar of my strength to me, I will follow in her footsteps”- Ms Jacintha Veera Moras.

Ms JACINTHA VEERA MORAS (Homemaker) with Daughters Antoinette Ramola Moras ( BA in Journalism, Psychology, English Literature) and Angela Mavis Moras (Teacher at Our Lady of Pompei )

“Nothing compares to a mother’s love for her children. No one can put into words what a mother feels for her children. She is the only person who has no demands other than our best future. As a caregiver, she transforms a house into a home; she works as a superwoman because managing household tasks and meeting the needs of all family members on time is no easy task. She adores us and looks after us without regard for her own personal gain. A mother’s fragrance is easily identified by her child. A child’s first teacher is their mother. Mothers always seem to know when to say the right words at the right time.She is well-known for her love-filled random care packages, which include everything from much-needed toiletries to bizarre temporary tattoos! As much as we enjoy making fun of her at times, one thing is certain: there is no doubt about the unconditional love she has for so many people. “Thank you for always being everything I needed you to be, Mom.”- Antoinette and Angela Moras

Ms DIVYA D’SOUZA with daughters Sasha D’souza and Leisha D’souza :

“The joys of motherhood are an experience that can seldom be put in words. Its really a mixture of all sensations and feelings and I have experienced them.while bringing up my daughters. From their first steps and their first words to now seeing them as two strong and assertive young adults. Although I am so proud of seeing how they have bloomed, I’d give anything to go back to that time when they were just little and listen to their excited talk and stories. I am truly blessed to have had the gift of motherhood. Being a mother is a blessing, a gift , a love that never ever ends. It’s the best thing I have ever become and it’s what completes and defines me as a woman. No words can express enough gratitude to the Lord Almighty for bestowing this gift to me. I feel extremely proud to be a Mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all Mother’s and would be Mothers out there!”- Ms Divya D’souza

L-R : DIVYA D’SOUZA ( Life Transformation Coach & NLP Therapist), Leisha ( Doing IInd semester in Psychology, Roshini Nilya) and Sasha ( Graduated with degree in Humanities from Sophia College, Mumbai & working as a Copywriter)

“The genesis of life, mothers are truly embodiments of strength, the epitome of courage and the pinnacle of true love. From the minute she births you, to the end of life – she breathes for you. Motherhood should be celebrated, for it is the triumph of love over all things evil, it’s the shining of the sun after rain – all things good. It should be celebrated not just one among 365 days, but everyday because that’s what motherhood is – showing up everyday even if you had a sleepless night, giving when there’s little left to give or loving when you don’t feel it coming your way. From the struggles to the giggles, moms are truly a blessing. Happy Mother’s Day to every real-life warrior out there, and to mine”- Miss Sasha D’souza

“A mother is not only someone who gives birth to you, she is your best friend , she is your cry for help. She strengthens your core, helps you build your personality to become a better person, to have empathy, to be smart, to be understanding and so much more. She is someone who can take anyone’s place but no one can take hers. Mothers are the only ones who can understand our thoughts and feelings without us even having to say them out loud. That’s a MOTHER”- Miss Leisha D’souza

Ms ROOPA BHAT JACOB with daughters Kiara ( BBA), Bianca ( IInd PUC) and Aanya (Grade 4)

“There’s no other relationship in the world which is as intense, as unconditional as this. Being a mom to three lovely daughters has been a blessing. They have enriched my life with love and laughter and I wouldn’t trade it for all the riches in this world! There’s never been a dull moment in my life with my daughters who are now 18, 16 and 9 years. They brighten my days with their love and affection and good humour – with some teenage tantrums thrown in. From being a full-time employee before motherhood which I gave up to bringing up my daughters myself, I have worked as a Research Analyst, Proofreader and a Strategy Consultant on a part-time basis without compromising on their upbringing”.

L-R : Kiara ( BBA), Ms Roopa Bhat Jacob ( Co-owner – Jenoo honey and Smilestones toddler clothing; Freelancer – Research Analysis and Proofreading) Bianca ( IInd PUC) and Aanya (Grade 4)

“I’ve recently teamed up with another like-minded mom to start the business of Jenoo Honey- sourcing 15 varieties from different regions of India and a sustainable toddler clothing brand – Smilestones. I wish my daughters grow up to be strong women with their own identity apart from being mothers. And on this platform, I’d like to convey an important message to all those who have daughters in this patriarchal society that THERE’S NOTHING THAT A GIRL CAN ACHIEVE –GENDER IS NOT AN ISSUE. I was raised in a family where there was no distinction made between a male and female child. So I hope gender disparity vanishes before this decade ends! To quote Mahatma Gandhi – Be the change you see in the world”- Ms Roopa Bhat Jacob

“My mom is great at being a mom. Even though it gets on my nerves sometimes, the plus side is that it’s fun arguing with her. It’s our tradition to watch Masterchef Australia every year; then she expects me to NOT have high expectations of what she cooks?! We’ve shared tons of smiles and laughs in my eighteen years. Happy Mother’s Day, Amma”- Kiara

Ms SARADHA with daughter Vishalakshi Peter Nirmal :

“I think mothers always act selflessly in the best interests of their children. It’s nice to celebrate this aspect of women, even if it is for a day. Being a mother has made me a more responsible person and it’s not easy. But it’s great to relive my childhood with my daughter. Women play many roles and they should be respected for all the roles they play. I believe that all women should make time for themselves and invest in their personal growth. They should do this guilt-free. This way, the children and family respect the woman in her as much as the mother in her. Not just on Mother’s Day, a mother should be appreciated and honored every single day of the year. When I think of my daughter, I feel blessed. Above all, I expect her to grow up to be a strong, independent, responsible lady. I believe a good mother is someone her children can approach without hesitation, someone they can rely on. And I strive to ensure that I am always there for my daughter when she needs me. I believe that having some fun and laughing with your children every day despite the pressures of life makes one a good mother”- Ms Saradha .

Ms SARADHA (Homemaker) & Vishalakshi Peter Nirmal (10th Grade at Manipal School, Mangaluru/daughter of Peter Nirmal-GM at TajGateway Hotel)

“Today I thank my mother who has strived beyond her limited means to ensure a better life for me. This mother’s day, I wish peace and well-being for my mom. I am proud of my mom and that I love her with all my heart. Thank You Mom for being with me as a companion, friend and as a comrade in my life. I love you, no matter how much we argue but all I wanna say is “Happy Mother’s Day”,and Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers out there! “- Miss Vishalakshi

Ms HILDA FERNANDES with daughters SEEMA & SMITHA :

“Mother-daughter relationships are fascinating fodder, especially as we grow older. We arrive at a near visceral understanding of the daily decisions, the constant compromises, and all the factors that influence our behaviors when we take on the motherhood role. Regardless of the loving or contentious nature of the bond, perhaps we come to a place of greater empathy for our mothers, as I had with my mother for years when I grew up and till I got married. As there is so much competition to be the “Best Mom”, women should realize that there is no competition and there is no trophy to be won. The idea is to be the best mother that she can be and enjoy her time with her children. I also believe that children should not be given everything on a platter as this will not let them grow into strong individuals. I am proud of my daughters, who have well settled in life”- Ms Hilda Fernandes

Ms HILDA FERNANDES (International athlete & Part-Time Teacher at Mangala Nursing College) SEEMA ( Was lecturer in Biology at Indian School, Abu Dhabi) & SMITHA (Lecturer at Govt PU College, Halady)

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the centre of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.” – Jessica lange. Who is a mother? Well, the definition of a mother is virtually endless. A mother is a protector, disciplinarian and friend. Mother is a blessing that no one can replace. She is a walking miracle. Mother is the purest form of love you will ever know. A mother is a selfless, loving human who sacrifices her wants and needs for the wants and needs of her children (need not be biological). A mother works hard to make sure her child is equipped with the knowledge, skills and abilities to be a competent human being. Being a mother is perhaps the hardest, most rewarding job a woman will ever experience. Happy Mothers’ day to all the mothers out there”Ms Seema and Smitha .

NIRMALA D’SILVA with daughter Shinelle Dsilva (15) and Son Elric D’Silva (11)

“My mom is strict” but I love her. My day starts with her waking me up, making breakfast, packing my lunch box, dropping me to school, picking me up and taking up my studies. Not only that, she also runs her business, does groceries and takes care of my grandparents. Sometimes I feel she is a super woman. I wonder how she manages all this work while I struggle with my only responsibility being my studies “- Shinelle Dsilva

L-R : Shinelle Dsilva ( 10th std), Elric D’Silva ( 6th std) , Nirmala D’Silva ( business woman), and Ms Jane Cutinha, 74 years (enjoying life as Grandma)

“I don’t know how I got caught by mama, did she learn psychology? I love both my parents but when I need something I always go to my mom. Whenever she is mad at me, I make a puppy face and all her anger dissolves. I am so smart. – Elric D’Silva

“Children are a blessing to us. As a mother, I feel blessed and grateful for the blessings of two beautiful angels. More than being successful, I would always want my kids to be kind, happy, generous and an optimist” – Ms Nirmala .