On R-Day, K’taka Guv thanks docs, cops for services during Covid



Bengaluru: “We dedicate the celebrations of Republic Day to undying human spirit in the face of adversity. We fought against the Covid-19 even in 2021-22 very efficiently, while the world struggled to handle, we are entering 2022 with renewed vigour and optimism,” stated Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in his Republic Day address on Wednesday in a function organized at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru.

“My government has worked day and night and with the support of the public we have succeeded in reducing the effect of Covid-19 efficiently. We have used the crisis as an opportunity to build on our strengths,” he said.

“Me and my government convey gratitude to our doctors, nurses, police and all the health and frontline workers who worked continuously without any break during the pandemic,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “democracy is the foundation of our country. Every state should strive towards nation building. Every individual should focus on the country and adopt a nation first policy. The Constitution has given us rights, to avail the constitutional rights one has to keep in mind, the duties the constitution has stipulated. Rights and duties go together. The Younger generation has to be reminded of this,” he said.

“Karnataka is the powerful state in the Indian federation. Economically, socially, culturally, the state is contributing to the nation. This tradition has to be preserved and taken forward,” he said.

The entry of the public was prohibited during the Republic Day celebrations due to Covid-19. A