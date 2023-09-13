On Their 2-Day Dharna Vokkaligara Samithi Demands Re-investigation into Sowjanya Case



Mangaluru: The Zilla Vokkaligara Yane Gowdara Seva Sangha Horata Samithi during their 2-Day Dharna staged near Clock Tower in Mangaluru on 12 and 13 September 2023, the Samithi Convener Balakrishna B issued a warning that the protests will continue until a re-investigation is ordered into the Sowjanya case.

Addressing the gathering Balakrishna said, ” The accused in this case was imprisoned for 11 years and was acquitted recently by the Court. If he was not the culprit, then there should be someone else involved in this murder case and should be arrested. The people of Dakshina Kannada known as intellectuals should support those fighting for justice. The Samithi had sought permission to conduct a week-long dharna. But our request was turned down and permission was given to stage for only two days, which will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on 12 and 13 September. The taluk association of Vokkaligara Yane Gowdara Seva Sangha will take part in this dharna”.

Also speaking during the dharna, Mangaluru Vokkaligara Sangha President Gurudev U P said, ” The development in the case has left them wondering whether we are residing in a democratic country. The Karnataka police have failed to solve this case even after 11 years. The procedures, like collecting CCTV footage, have not been done during the first 72 hours after the murder. Thus, the Investigating Officer and doctor should be interrogated”

Samithi coordinator Kiran Budleguttu also spoke on the occasion and pressured the government and CM Siddaramaiah to re-investigate the case, to bring justice to Sowjanya’s family members. A memorandum addressed to the CM was submitted to DK Deputy Commissioner. Today is the second day of the dharna.

