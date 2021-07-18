Spread the love



















On Uncle’s Advice ‘Not to fall in Love’, 20-year-old Youth Commits Suicide

Kundapur: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Shiroor, here on July 17, after he was advised by the girl’s uncle not to fall in love.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Ganiga (20), a resident of Dasanavadi near Shiroor.

According to the Police, Abhishek was studying in the second year B Sc at a private college in Koteshwar. Due to the lockdown, he had online classes, during which Abhishek fell in love with a girl from Byndoor and was spending most of his time on the mobile. When the Girlʼs uncle came to know about it, he advised Abhishek to keep away from the girl. Disturbed Abhishek committed suicide by hanging himself in his room.

A case has been registered in the Byndoor Police Station.

