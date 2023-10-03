On Your Mark.. Get Set…CUT! NHAI Begins AxingTrees on NH 66 between KPT & Nanthoor Junction

On Your Mark.. Get Set…CUT! National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Begins Axing Trees on NH 66 between KPT & Nanthoor Junction to facilitate the development of vehicular overpasses that would ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km of National Highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction.

Mangaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun cutting down trees beside NH-66 between Nanthoor and KPT Junction. The forest department had conducted a public hearing in association with the NHAI in July, on felling trees on the stretch, to facilitate the development of vehicular overpasses that would ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km of national highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction.

The tree cutting began on Sunday after getting permission from the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer P. Sridhar on September 16. The process of translocating 370 trees to five different places identified by the Forest Department is likely to commence on October 4. The NHAI has paid a total of Rs 55 lakh to the Forest Department towards charges for tree cutting and translocation. The NHAI has proposed to have a flyover connecting Circuit House and the KPT at the KPT junction. The flyover at Nanthoor junction will connect Kadri Mallikatta and Bikarnakatte.

The NH 66 will pass beneath the flyovers at the two junctions. The carriageway of the NH will be 10.5 metres wide on either side of the median. There will be 7 metre wide service roads to which city roads will connect. Following an application by the NHAI for cutting and translocating 604 trees planted on the land of NHAI. Meanwhile, Green activists asked the NHAI to consider a change in designs of the flyovers and service roads that can save the trees.

The forest department and the NHAI also conducted a joint survey in association with environmental activists. Assistant conservator of Forests CF and tree officer P Shridhar speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The NHAI has sought permission to clear 602 trees on the stretch. While 370 small trees can be transplanted, 232 will have to be axed. Hence, the NHAI has been given clearance, and they have commenced the work, he said. NHAI officials said that the authority has received clearance from the forest department two days ago. Meanwhile, environmentalists have raised objections to the work being started when the DK Deputy Commissioner is on leave.

Sources reveal that Activist Kishore Attavar had mentioned that the issue was brought to the notice of Additional Deputy Commissioner G Santhosh Kumar. “Citizens for Sustainable Development of Mangalore has been pursuing the matter with the authorities since July 2023. Recently, we have also submitted a memorandum to district minister Dinesh Gundurao in this regard, and the DC had promised to bring the NHAI officials for a discussion. However, being a holiday, the NHAI has started cutting down trees” added Kishore.

It should be noted that in March 2023, after a long wait to have a Flyover or an Overpass near Nanthoor Junction along the National Highway through KPT Junction, finally the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) planned to construct a vehicular overpass to ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km National Highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction. Meanwhile, The forest department held a public hearing about a proposal to fell 232 trees beside NH-66 from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction, at the office of Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru division, on 10 July 2023.

On 3 July 2023, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel had instructed the Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to convene a meeting of Departments concerned and sort out issues about utility shifting, within a week to enable the construction of flyovers at Karnataka Polytechnic Junction and Nanthoor Junction on the National Highway 66 in the city. Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Kateel said, “All problems relating to the utility shifting should be cleared within a week to enable launching the two projects at least after a month.

Kateel asked the NHAI and National Highway (under the Public Works Department) not to allow illegal petty shops, and bus shelters to come up along the highways. An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the meeting that drinking water and electricity supply lines at the two junctions will have to be shifted before taking up the projects. In addition, some trees will have to be cut or shifted.

The forest department had stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has plans to construct a vehicular overpass to ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km national highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction. Further, the NHAI will also be developing service roads on either side of the stretch. The New Mangalore Port Road Company Limited, an arm of the NHAI, has been entrusted with the responsibility of clearing 602 trees that were planted by the forest department in the past few years.

Of the 602 trees, 370 can be transplanted, and hence a decision will be taken as per government procedure. Meanwhile, 232 trees will have to be felled for the implementation of the proposed vehicular overpass project, officials stated. As per the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, a public hearing needs to be conducted to axe more than 50 trees.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Like this: Like Loading...