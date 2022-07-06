On Your Mark, Get Set, March! MOB Parade held by Cops for Over 400 Criminals

On Your Mark, Get Set, March! MOB (Modus Operandi Bureau) Parade held by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate for Over 400 Criminals, who were involved in Thefts, Assault, Robbery, Drugs/Ganja Trafficking/Consuming, Cattle-theft, and other offences were scrutinized, followed by a March Past, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 at the District armed Reserve Police Ground, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Over 400 Criminals/Offenders involved in various crimes took part in the Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) Parade. Modus Operandi is a Latin word which means a “method of operating.” It is used by law enforcement agencies to refer to a criminal pattern of behavior on his/her way of committing crime. All these criminals have been involved in various crimes like Theft, Assaults, Drug and Ganja Trafficking and Consuming; Rapes, etc .They were all made to assemble in rows, and were scrutinized and later made to take part in a March Past.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with Anshu Kumar (DCP (Law & Order) joined by other DCP’s, ACPs and Police Inspectors from Various police stations in the district went around and scrutinized the persons, and also confiscated mobile phones and wallets from a bunch of these offenders. Those who had arrived in cars, two-wheelers, had won bing-bing jewelry, had expensive mobile phones, were thoroughly scrutinized.

An offender having an iPhone was questioned by the Police Commissioner, “I am having a less-expensive mobile phone even though I get a good salary, and you being a criminal is the owner of an expensive iPhone model. How did that happen, and where did you get the money”. The person’ mobile phone and wallet was confiscated for further enquiry. Yet another person having 14 prior offences was questioned, “Is this your profession of stealing etc, having 14 criminal cases to your credit”. On a lighter side of vein, the police Commissioner questioned another person having quite a few piercings on his face/nose/ear/forehead- “There is a little more space left on your face, why don’t you add a few more piercings” (laughter). Later briefing the media police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” We had noted over 2,000 MOB card holders under Mangaluru city police commissionerate who have been included in cases of drugs, assault, theft/robbery etc. However, three months ago, around 750 MOB cards were closed considering their good behaviour/habits and for not involving in further illegal activities for quite some time. Today, under 17 police stations of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, 400 MOB card holders were called for the parade, who were thoroughly scrutinized”

“We also checked their ID’s, documents and mobile phones in order to find out whether they are still involved in illegal activities. We will also be checking their present contacts from their mobile phones data. Those having expensive mobile phones, gold jewelry and other expensive items in their possession will also be verified, as to their source of income. It should be noted that there have been a lot of crimes, including theft, house break-Ins, chain snatching, cattle thefts, ATM fraud, etc pre and post Lockdown in the City, and therefore this Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) parade was arranged” added the police commissioner..

He further said, “DCP’s, ACP’s and a large number of Circle and Sub Inspectors, and police constables were involved in this investigation project. During interrogation, the arrested persons were questioned as to what they presently doing for their income,and relevant details were also gathered from them. Among the arrested a bunch of them had been tested positive for drugs, like ganja, drugs and many of them were youth. We have confiscated a bunch of mobile phones and wallets to grab further details. Further investigation is on to get more details of their crime activities, and to find out who supplied them the drugs/ganja”.