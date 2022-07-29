On Your Mark, Get Set to RUN on Sunday! MRC to Host 1st Edition of M’lore Marathon

On Your Mark, Get Set to RUN on Sunday 31 July! MANGALORE RUNNERS CLUB (MRC) to Host the FIRST Edition of MANGALORE MARATHON

Mangaluru: Briefing Team Mangalorean, Abhilash Dominic, the Race Director, Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 said, ” Mangalore Runners Club, a nonprofit running club based in Mangaluru will launch the FIRST edition of MANGALORE MARATHON 2022 on July 31st. The launch event will be launched at 7:15 am on Sunday at Decathlon, Bharath Mall in the City. Prior to the launch, a 5 km group run will be held at 6:30 AM starting from the Bharath Mall entrance”

“After the runners are back, the launching ceremony of the Mangalore Marathon will be inaugurated and graced by Dr Rajendra K.V, District Commissioner of DK, the chief guest of the function, joined by Akshy Sridhar, IAS, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation & Prashant Kumar, IAS, the Managing Director of MESCOM, who are both passionate runners will be the guests of honour. The official website of the event www.mangaloremarathon.com will be inaugurated and registrations for the Marathon will commence soon after” added Abhilash.

The main aim of the Marathon is to create a long-term community-focused running event that encourages athletes of all levels to run, live a healthy life and improve their personal fitness. The run will include the scenic beach road to Tannirbhavi, which stretches beyond the breathtaking horizon view, a shaded trail, and city highways. The event will have four categories of run – Half Marathon (21.1K), 10K,5K & 2K Gammath run/walk designed to accommodate all levels of runners, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in three age categories.

YOU CAN REGISTER NOW BY CALLING THE NUMBERS BELOW OR SPOT REGISTRATION (BY 6.15 AM ON 31 JULY)

For more details contact:

Abhilash Dominic, the Race Director Ph – 9980169690

Ajith Aiyappan President, Mangalore Runners Club Ph: 9916142458

