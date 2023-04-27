On Your Mark Get Set ‘YEN RUN’ for Cancer Awareness on Sun 30 April

On Your Mark.Get Set..’ YEN RUN’ for Cancer Awareness on Sunday 30 April 2023 starting from Fiza by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru at 6 am. All the participants of YENRUN will receive a gift voucher of a health card from yenepoya for free screening PAP Test, Mammography, Oral Screening, Hb, and Blood sugar tests worth Rs 4000.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr M . Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) said, ” Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the estimated mortality due to cancer in India was 7,70,230 in 2020 and it increased to 8,08,558 in 2022. Cancer of the lungs, oral, stomach, and oesophagus were the most common cancers among males. Breast and cervical cancer were the most common cancers among females”.



” Early diagnosis is the only way to overcome the disease burden and that is possible by creating more awareness, and providing access to care, diagnosis and treatment in an integrated and timely manner. Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology (Supported by TATA trust), Department of Oral Medicine & Radiology and NSS, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru had organized cancer awareness outreach program & women wellness awareness month from 1st February to 15th March 2023. Awareness was created among the staff, the student and the public on prevention, and control including screening for the same three common cancers i.e. oral, breast and cervical”.

” A team of doctors and experts from Zulekha Institute of Oncology, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru actively participated as resource persons for various cancer awareness programs followed by screening tests for oral, breast and cervical cancer. A Total of 19 programs were conducted in various constituent colleges of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Around 4400 participants from Mangaluru and Udupi districts including tribals attended this screening program. As a part of extension activities 80 pap smears, 25 Mammograms and 100 oral examinations are done in 3 months using the Women wellness mobile health unit”.

” NSS Unit, Dept of Youth Empowerment & Sports Govt of Karnataka in association with Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology has taken the initiative to educate more than 30,000 NSS volunteers, Program officers at various districts of Karnataka State. Around 4500 tribal population underwent NCD Screening in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu Districts by our team. People who were detected with early signs of cancer during screening were treated for free at zulekha hospital”.

“To create more awareness on early detection of common cancers among the public, we have planned a YENRUN event starting from Fiza by Nexus mall on 30th April 2023 at 6 am. All the participants of YENRUN will receive a gift voucher of a health card from yenepoya for free screening PAP Test, Mammography, Oral Screening, Hb, and Blood sugar tests worth Rs 4000”.

Popular actor and singer Arjun Kapikad, Mrs Shreema Priyadarshini International Athlete; Arush child artist, ‘ Prince of Karnataka 2021’;. Shwetha Arehole, recipient of ‘Nammane Puraskaara’, and winner of ‘Young Achiever 2020’ by a Kannada Newspaper are participating as brand ambassadors in the event. Chancellor Yenepoya University Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Prathap Lingaiah state NSS Officer Youth empowerment & sports Govt of Karnataka; Anshu Kumar-Deputy Commissioner of Police; Ms Geetha Kulkarni ACP Traffic Police; Dr Asha Jyothi Rai -Chairperson Aasare Charitable Trust have given their consent to be the guests for YEN-RUN” added. Dr M Vijay Kumar.

It is learnt that Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is the key person behind all these activities including the idea of the awareness and screening in early detection of cancer among the public and the YENRUN event.

Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K S-Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University); Dr Anupama Rao- Additional Professor, Dept of Periodontics, YDC; Dr Ashwini Shetty- Programme Coordinator, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Mohammed Asif-Organizing Committee member were present during the press meet.

