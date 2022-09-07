Onam Celebrated at Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: Onam is the most revered and celebrated festival of Kerala. It is symbolic of King Mahabali’s annual home-coming.

To epitomize India’s rich cultural heritage, Onam was celebrated on 03.09.2022 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. Pookalam, an intricate and colourful floral carpet was displayed by the students at the college entrance and OPD premises. As a part of the celebration Onam Sadya was served to all the students, teaching and non teaching staff. To add vibrancy and festivity to the occasion a cultural programme was held in the college auditorium at 3pm.

Ms A.K Devika, General secretary students’ council welcomed the gathering. Thiruvathira, a traditional dance which is one of the most ancient dance forms in Kerala. The relevance of Onam celebration was depicted and

dramatised by the students.

Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta in his message mentioned” Onam is a celebration of unity and inculturation where everyone irrespective of caste and creed joins in celebrating this auspicious festival. Mahabali signifies triumph of good over evil and brings peace and prosperity to our lives and homes. Appreciated the student council and all the students who have toiled hard in making the event a grand success.

The students enthralled the audience with melodious Onapattu (Onam songs).Mr Joe Paul, cultural secretary proposed the vote of thanks.

To create a festive ambience and add cheer to the occasion, games and tug of war and chandamela were organised in the college premises which exhilarated the spirit of the gathering.

Mr Deron and Ms Aisiri Anand compered the event eloquently and gracefully.

Like this: Like Loading...