Spread the love



















Onam Celebrated in a Subdued Manner at Saanidhya Residential School and Training centre for mentally challenged Shakthinagar, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala was observed across the city in a subdued manner following the regulations laid down by the state government, and one school always keep the tradition of ONAM is Saanidhya Residential School and Training centre for mentally challenged Shakthinagar, Mangaluru. While people from the Malayali community celebrated the day inside their homes along with family members partaking in early morning puja rituals, others including education institutions celebrated it following the Covid-19 protocols. Drawing of floral Rangoli or Pookallam, Onaya Sadhya or feast were some of the important customs observed at every Malayali household.

Following their traditions, Kerala Samajams across the Coastal City, where there are many Keralites usually celebrate this harvesting festival ‘Onam’ in a grand manner with cultural extravaganza and drawing of Pookkalam in the hour of King Mahabali, but due to the pandemic, everything was restricted. Usually, the day-long programme, in general, includes floral Rangoli competition or Pookala Malsaram, folk dances Kaikotti kali, Thiruvathira kali, short plays, children’s events and ends with Onaya Sadhya or a grand feast containing a long list of Malayali cuisines, but not this year.

“For last two years due to Covid 19 pandemic and related restrictions imposed by the State Government we could not celebrate the harvest festival on a large scale, but to keep the tradition on we organized a simple programme following all the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty-the Administrator of Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for Mentally Challenged Shakthinagar, Mangaluru. The school with a few students, staff and management celebrated the ONAM Festival at Saanidhya in a very simple way. ONAM was celebrated with Pookalam. And all staff members and students helped to put the Pookalam at Saanidhya.

Rtn. Dijiraj Nair, Ex. President Rotary Club Mangaluru Lit the lamp along with his Wife and Daughter at Saanidhya to mark ONAM Festival and delivered the message on the importance of the Festival. Prof. Radhakrishna, Rtn. Madhav Suvarna, Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty (Administrator of the School), among others graced the sombre celebration. A sumptuous lunch followed the formal function.

Like this: Like Loading...