Once a ‘Central Market’ is Now a ‘Central Lodge’ with Rs Zero Room Tariff Exclusively for Homeless, Alcoholics & Street Vendors?

Mangaluru: The more-than-a-decade-old move of Mangaluru City Corporation to demolish and reconstruct a Rs 130 crore state-of-the art Central Market Complex in the heart of the city is not going to be a reality for the next many ..many years, with all the legal battles and other issues. Armed with an order of the Urban Development Department issued a couple of months ago, which permitted demolition, the MCC went about bringing down the buildings to pave way for Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to re-construct a new modern market building for the civic body under the Smart City Mission. The demolition and re-construction proposal had witnessed several ups and downs with the matter even reaching the High Court of Karnataka.

It was in 2008-2009 that the then Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement of the corporation, headed by K. Naveenchandra, and the city corporation council, led by the then Mayor Ganesh Hosabettu, first proposed to demolish the old buildings to reconstruct a new one. But the corporation put the proposal on hold for paucity of funds. The council, with Harinath as Mayor, gave approval to the proposal on June 29, 2016. The State Level High Powered Steering Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, approved it on September 22, 2018. Later, the Public Works Department in its report on March 23, 2020 recommended demolition of the buildings stating that they were no more fit for occupancy.

CENTRAL MARKET BEFORE……

CENTRAL MARKET NOW…

Meanwhile, the corporation completely closed down the market on April 7, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After some traders moved the High Court questioning it, the court on August 10, 2020 directed the city corporation to withdraw its order of closure and re-start the process of demolition and re-construction afresh as per law. Following this, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada issued an order on August 18, 2020 closing down the market again to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When the traders again moved court, it stayed the Deputy Commissioner’s order while hearing the Writ Petition.

The court, while hearing another Writ Petition, ordered the corporation to conduct a deep study on the fitness and capacity of the buildings and submit a report. Later, Estrutura Consultants Pvt. Ltd., hired by the corporation as a third party agency, in its November 10, 2020 report, submitted that the buildings were not fit for occupancy as they were in poor condition. The report said that the buildings were also not fit for renovation. It recommended their demolition and reconstruction.

Again, the city corporation council, in its meetings on December 2, 2020 and on December 31, 2020, resolved to demolish the buildings and reconstruct a new market building.

The market will be developed at a total cost of nearly Rs 130 crore. The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well. A total amount of Rs 5.25 crore was earmarked to construct a temporary market but that project was stopped due to stay order from High court.The Central Market before shifting to APMC Yard in Baikampady had 597 shops, operating wholesale and retail business.

As per HC order MCC went on with the demolition of Central Market building in May 2021, and while the Mangaluru City Corporation had already started the demolition process, and had completely razed down all the shops in the inner portion of the market, however, while the demolition of the outer building part where a bunch of shops are in business, a stay order in High Court was filed by a few traders, and further demolition was stopped on 25 May 2021. It is learnt that even after a petition was filed by M Ganesh Anchan, one of the traders in that building, the Court stayed the MCC’s order dated 4 April 2021, and directed the MCC Commissioner NOT to demolish the building. However, without giving any intimation to the shop owners, MCC went ahead and started demolishing the building, which angered the traders. Therefore, the shop owners on the outer side of the building had started moving their products out of their shops.

With a major portion of the central Market totally razed, leaving back a bunch of shops unoccupied, has now become a resting/sleeping place for the homeless, alcoholics, and also storage place for street vendors, and the officials of MCC have turned a blind eye to this situation. A couple of days ago, yours truly of Team Mnagalorean while clicking a few photos of the homeless/drunkards occupying the shops, was confronted by a few alcoholics saying “Who had giving me the permission to click their photos”- in reply I said, “Let me click a few photos, and then I will let you know who gave me the permission”. For which, they all posed for a few photo shoots?

‘

After a few photo shoots I told them that no one has given me the permission to take photos, and was there any problem with them since they were trespassing public property, during which they got more arrogant and started using foul language, and the nearby auto-rickshaw drivers who saw this, came to the spot and supported me and made them shut their mouth and get the hell out of there. Just look at the behaviour of these losers/alcoholics, trying to abuse me. I urge the MCC officials to take action and drive these idiots out of the public property, belonging to the taxpayers. Period!

