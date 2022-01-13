Once An Aloysian, Always An Aloysian! 6 Alumni Conferred with ‘Eminent Aloysian Alumni AwardS’ by SACAA

Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian! 6 Alumni Conferred with ‘Eminent Aloysian Alumni’ Awards’ by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA)

Mangaluru: The Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award program is jointly organized by the Management of St. Aloysius Institutions and St. Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA).Tens of thousands of students over the years have received education in this prestigious institution and have now spread throughout India and the world. The Aloysius Institutions is surely feeling proud that almost everybody who has passed out from here have become successful in their respective chosen career but some have excelled, they are recognized by the world bodies and have become role models to other students. The institution and the Alumni association felt that such achievers should be recognized by the Alma Mater itself so that the students take inspiration from them and try to emulate their success. The award program was initiated by Rev Fr. Denzil Lobo then Principal and later Rector of the college in the year 2008-and since then SACAA has been honouring the greatest achievers of this Institution.

The award program is overseen and directed by an organizing committee consisting of Rector, Heads of St. Aloysius Institutions and SACAA office bearers. The selection of the awardees was done by a panel of juries, working independently as per the criteria given by the organizing committee. The criteria were : Should be an alumnus of the St. Aloysius institutions or has served the institution as a member of the staff for not less than 20 years; The person has not been convicted of any crime or wrongdoing by the court of law or any criminal cases pending against him; Achieved excellence in his/ her field of activity and thereby bringing glory to the Alma Mater; selfless service/support to the institution over the years; Contributed immensely to the good of the society and is a man/woman for others; and His/her exemplary character/actions is/are a role model for others to emulated.

Since the inception of this Award, 39 eminent Aloysians have been awarded, some of names include such eminent personalities like Dr. N. Vinaya Hegde, Justice Santosh Hegde, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Lt. Gen. Nanda, Padma Bhushan K.K. Venu Gopal, Padma Bhushan K.V. Kamath, Jevan Saldanha, and many more. Until 2011 it was conducted every year and since 2014, every 2 years. Since 2014 St. Aloysius College Alumni Association SACAA has taken the responsibility of organizing it with the support of the Management.

As the saying goes “Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian!”- the SIX alumnus of the renowned St Aloysius College were beaming with pride as they received the prestigious “Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award” given to them by St Aloysius College Alumni Association {SACAA} during a glittering award function held on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 at the Fr L F Rasquinha Hall, St Aloysius College {Autonomous}, Mangaluru. Not only these six achievers were filled with joy and emotions, myself being an alumnus of my Alma Mater, where I studied from my 6th standard until I completed my B Sc in the 80’s, was also beaming with pride sitting in the audience, and remembering the good old fun days that I had at St Aloysius Institution for nearly 15 years.

Everyone should know that the contribution of St Aloysius Institution to the society and the nation is very unique. Apart from maintaining high academic standards, the college has been striving after value based education and training to prepare the students as responsible citizens of the nation. Needless to say that the institution is established and managed by Jesuit Fathers who are known all over the world for their selfless services in education, healthcare and social services. St Aloysius College has immensely contributed to making Dakshina Kannada an educational hub. St Aloysius College is the pride of Mangaluru. The College, having a glorious history of 141 years of its existence, has rendered outstanding service to the society.

Following the prayer song by the College Choir to seek God’s blessings, a Welcome Dance was performed by the students of St Aloysius College. Light symbolizes brightness and prosperity. It removes the forces of darkness and gives us positivity. Light signifies life. It gives us new direction in life. With this noble thought, the programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by dignitaries on the dais- namely : Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Dr Fr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; M Vishwanathan Nair, Dr L.C. Soans, Jeeth Milan Roche, Prof. Edmund Frank, Dr Cletus D Souza (all five awardees); SACAA President J. S. Stephen Pinto and Convener of the programme, Archibald Menezes. The sixth awardee Ltn Gen. Ravi Eipe who couldn’t make it here joined virtually.

The sun sank down in tranquility, the evening sky announced the arrival of a great evening. To welcome the audience on this memorable evening, the convener of the programme Archibald Menezes, the Past President of SACAA, Immediate past president of– Rotary Club of Mangalore and the Treasurer of Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada delivered the welcome address, and briefed about the Aloysian Eminent Awards and its existence. Then came the important part of the occasion, the time to acknowledge the contribution of the proteges of St Aloysius Institutions who have so significantly contributed to the development of our society and present the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Awards to the SIX Awardees . .

Dr Alwyn D’Sa -the registrar of St Aloysius College presented the citation of Dr Cletus D’Souza; Anil Kumar J -the Asst.Dist commissioner of Scouts of The Bharath Scout and Guides D K. and also The Joint Secretary SACAA presented the citation of Dr L.C Soans; Vice President SACAA Sumith Rao-a mechanical engineer, an industrialist who runs Olympus Refrigeration, a Rotarian, a Toast master and a freelance writer presented the citation of Jeeth Milan Roch; Secretary of SACAA Naveen Mascarenhas- an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Application at SAC presented the citation of Prof. Edmund Frank; Treasurer of SACAA Dr Richard Gonsalves- the director of LCRI Block of St Aloysius College presented the Citation of Ltn. Gen. Ravi Eipe who joined the occasion virtually; and Michael D’Souza – the Professional Director of MCC Bank and the Past President of SACAA presented the citation of M Vishvanathan Nair. During the award ceremony Dr L C Soans was joined on stage by his younger brother I V Soans; Prof Edmund Frank by his nieces Miss Amica and Miss Amanda Frank; and Dr Cletus D’souza by his wife, Edith, while rest of the awardees were not joined by their family members/relatives.

PROF. CLETUS D’SOUZA :

Prof. Cletus J M D’Souza is a renowned Professor of Biochemistry known for his erudition and superior research credentials. He has established himself as one of the most sought after mentors and research guides in the field of Biochemistry. He is an internationally accomplished researcher in Science, a committed friend, philosopher and guide to thousands of students. He has a never say die attitude towards the cause of promoting science and finding solutions to the issues and concerns of the society by harnessing the potential in science research.

DR L C SOANS :

Dr L.C. Soans is a renowned practitioner of organic farming in Moodbidri. He is also a recipient of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award – 2016. He is a household name acclaimed for his experiments and practice of organic farming at the national and international levels. He has been instrumental in transforming the established notions of agriculture driven by innovations and creativity.

JEETH MILAN ROCHE :

Jeeth Milan Roche is yet another superior example of accomplishments in entrepreneurship and radical environmentalism. He is a crusader for ecology and its conservation, sustainability and very sensitive civic sense. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and renowned environmentalist. He is the founder of Mangalore Green Brigade and has been on a mission to make Mangalore a green city.

PROF EDMUND J B FRANK :

Prof. Edmund J B Frank has donned various managerial positions of some of the top notch business organizations. He lives the true vision and mission of the College, being a person for and with others involved in several philanthropic and charity ventures. As an Aloysian he has never left a stone unturned to demonstrate to the world the core values that his alma mater stands for, commitment, competence, conscience and compassion. He has them all in abundant measure.

Lt GENERAL RAVI EIPE (Retd) :

Lt. General (Rtd) Ravi Eipe fought in the 1962 China war at the battle of Namkachu as a 22 year old Captain. He took part in “Operation Pawan ” in Sri Lanka for which he was awarded “Ati Vishisht Seva Medal ” in 1989 and was awarded “Param Vishisht Seva Medal ” in 1997. He is a supreme example of demonstrating courage and grit in the face of great danger, a true sentinel of the country who fought the Indo- China War of 1962. He is a true Aloysian with all the qualities of the head, heart and the mind inspiring many more.

MAVILA VISHWANATHAN NAIR :

Mavila Vishwanathan Nair is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Trans Union CIBIL, India’s largest credit bureau and also the Non- Executive Chairman of KFINTECH Pvt Ltd, a leading Registrar and Transfer Agent. A committed banker and a sensitive financial expert, Mavila Vishwanathan Nair, has been a veritable symbol of the lived values of his alma mater. He has always reached out to people who deserve help and is a real ambassador of the Aloysian ethos driven by excellence and Magis.

The jury has been instrumental in choosing six eminent Aloysians this year. The jury were .CA Chandramohan K.Y; C. G. Pinto; Jayaram Bhat; and Mrs Marjorie Texera who were felicitated on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion in his felicitation speech Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “The great thing in the world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving,” says Oliver Wendell Holmes, a well-known American writer and thinker. After experiencing this lovely distinguished eminent Aloysian Alumni Awardees 2022 ceremony, I feel that we are moving in the right direction and we definitely are continuing to make progress. My congratulations to the six awardees. You are all role models for generations of youth who are educated at St Aloysius institutions. May your tribe increase! “

“He further said, “Though one speaks of leaving a Jesuit institution after completing one’s studies, in reality one does not leave the institution so abruptly and so easily. The various strands of connection that a student establishes cannot be definitively severed or snapped. Every Jesuit Alumni will attest to the fact that there is a unique ambience or ethos that pervades a Jesuit institution. Breathing in the congenial and salubrious climate of the institution and imbibing imperceptibly the core values it imparts, the student forges an enduring bond with the institution that cannot be broken. That’s why it’s not an exaggeration to say that the student carries with him/her a slice of the Jesuit institution he/she attended in as much as he leaves a bit of himself/herself behind in the institution as well”.

While concluding Fr Praveen said, “St Aloysius institutions which are managed by Jesuits have been relentlessly serving the society for the last 142 years without deviating from the vision and mission envisaged by the founders. Generations of students who have passed the portals of this great institution have immensely contributed to all spheres of life, thus facilitating a social, economic and spiritual transformation at the national as well at the global level. It is with a great sense of pride I would like to announce that we are on the threshold of becoming a university. We, at St Aloysius believe that education is for both formation and transformation. Therefore we are on a determined journey towards building a humane, just, eco- friendly and gender sensitive society. Our goal is to spread the message that we are all one God’s family. I am sure that the education that we impart in this institution will steadily be able to harness the cultural diversity among our youth for nation building and harmony which is the need of the hour”.

The Aloysian Conclave address was delivered by Mavila Vishwanathan Nair, the distinguished Eminent Aloysian Awardee is the Non-Executive Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL, India’s largest credit bureau. He is also the Non- Executive Chairman of KF INTECH Pvt Ltd, a leading Registrar and Transfer Agent. His core acumen and expertise are in the areas of business strategy, new market entry, product diversification and leadership. In his address Nair said, “I want to share two topics- 1) Aloysian contribution to the Community; and 2) Aloysius as My Dream. In my life NCC had played an important role, and what I am today is because of my involvement in NCC at St Aloysius College, who made me reach greater heights. I learned how to make friends and influence people. Remember that a smile or pat on the back makes a difference. Networking is also important in life. When I was admitted in a hospital I learnt that in giving you also receive. Since then I made a strong decision that I should make a contribution to my alma mater from the part of my income, and I continue to do so. I chose banking because a banker can make a big contribution”.

“Until now I have touched the lives of millions through my various kinds of help. At the same time, a banking job was not a bed of roses, there were good days and also bad days. Stressing on my topic, “Aloysius is My Dream”, we need to form endowments/invest in student scholarship/Innovations/ International Exchange Student Projects and many others to fulfill this dream. We need to raise at least one million dollars (Rs 7500 crores) by 2030, and we can do it if we work hard. We need to contact all Alumnis of St Aloysius College worldwide, and urge them to support this project. We can do it by forming associations, meetings, reunions, get-togethers etc. Yes, we can and let us live the Dream” added Nair.

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, ” Quoting Rabindranath Tagore-”My life when young was like a flower—a flower that loosens a petal or two from her abundance and never feels the loss when the spring breeze comes to beg at her door. Now at the end of youth my life is like a fruit, having nothing to spare, and waiting to offer herself completely with her full burden of sweetness.“, and therefore at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, the prime educational objective is to form men-and-women-for-others; men and women who will live not only for themselves but for others also – for the God-man who lived and died for all the world; men and women who cannot even conceive of love of God which does not include love for the least of their neighbors; men and women completely convinced that love of God which does not issue in justice for others is a farce. This kind of education goes directly counter to the prevailing educational trend practically everywhere in the world. The Jesuits have always been heavily committed to the educational apostolate- and still are”.

“And to all the six Aloysian Awardees I say that they have accomplished a great achievement, and that rest of the younger Aloysians should inculcate the values and follow in the footsteps of these Alumni to build a bridge between the gap that is left behind. We are all called to share in the mission to transform people to form a better nation and world. We have all people here living with unity and love without any effects of communal harmony. Let us all look forward to living in harmony, peace, love and caring, so that we can make Mangaluru a better place to live.” added Rector.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by J. S. Stephen Pinto the President of SACAA, and the programme was meticulously and charmfully compered by Ms Reena Monteiro, a lecturer at St Aloysius PU College. In conclusion, in my perspective, St Aloysius Institutions of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, inspired by the person and mission of Jesus Christ, and guided by their motto commit themselves to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom and to kindle the ardor of faith that does justice by forming men and women for others, who are academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, socially responsible, ecologically sensitive and professionally dedicated, so that they are a powerful force for the transformation of society. The students of St Aloysius Institution have always taken their education very seriously and many of them have excelled in their academics, and have now become professionals/leaders in various fields to change the world with their contribution/services.

I have great respect for my Alma Mater which has made me what I am today. As a science student, the one class I liked most was the Moral Science, where we were taught good moral values which would help in our future lives. I remember my good old days at this college- I still remember we had the best hockey team in the District, where most of the players were Corgis, having trained well by PD Late Benjamin D’Souza. Quoting Bill Gates- “If you are born poor it’s not your mistake, But if you die poor it’s your mistake”. Coming from a God fearing and not a rich family, I tried and succeeded- thanks to my tutors and Jesuit priests who had helped me succeed. Finally being a proud Aloysian, I bow my head to this great institution for making me an important citizen of this country and now a naturalized American citizen after living in the US for 24 years. Proud to be an Aloysian, a Born Indian and now an American Citizen!