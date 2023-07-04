One-Day of Incessant Rain in the City Causes Flooding, Trees Falling, Walls Collapsing Etc

One-Day of Incessant Rain in the City Causes Flooding, Trees Falling, Landslides, Walls Collapsing Etc

Mangaluru: Apart from Kankanady Pumpwell which is the gateway to the city’s central business district area from national highways 66 and 75, was submerged in rainwater, and remained flooded for more than two hours as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday, other parts of the City was also submerged with water. Vehicles remained stranded for hours in various parts of the City. As per sources, Dakshina Kannada received 94 mm of rainfall on 3 July 03, 2023.

The main road at Lalbagh was also flooded. The Pumpwell Circle (below the flyover) and the two service roads of the Pumpwell flyover were underwater, forcing the road users to remain on the road waiting for the floodwaters to recede. With heavy flooding in the area, the service roads appeared like mini rivulets. Traffic piled up on the roads leading to Padil and Kankanady as vehicles could not pass through the flooded circle. With a nearby rivulet overflowing, the floodwaters entered the service roads. G K Bhat who resides near the pump well area said that he had to take a circuitous route following the flooding, on his way to consult a doctor. Somehow he managed to cross the Pumpwell Circle and took a U-turn at Bajjodi. However, he could not move towards Kankanady because of the traffic gridlock. Finally, he had to return home.

A video clipping of a person swimming in the flooded Pumpwell and another person swimming using an old tyre in the same circle went viral on social media even as vehicles were stranded. An open drain ( Rajakaluve) overflowed at Kottara Chowki due to heavy rain. Though the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) a year ago constructed two cross drains to drain out the floodwater at Pumpwell Circle, they did not serve the purpose on Monday. There was flooding in Kottara Chowki junction, which affected traffic movement, especially of vehicles entering the city from Udupi. Traffic movement was affected near KMC Hospital in Attavar as a nearby rivulet overflowed. There was flooding at Bhojaraj Lane in Dongerkery and Subhashnagar. Floodwaters entered some houses in Jeppinamogaru and near the Hyundai showroom in Padil. The rivulets and streams in other parts of the city were brimming.

Mud close to the school and adjoining a transformer was removed for the ongoing Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway four-lane project. The NHAI personnel visited the school in the evening and assured of taking safety measures. Three houses in Bantwal and one house in Mangaluru taluk were partially damaged during this period (In 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m.). One transformer, 39 electricity poles, and a 1.95 km long power supply line were damaged in 24 hours. Many trees or tree branches in the City fell on the busy streets, blocking the traffic for hours until the fire personnel and police had to clear the debris.

However, the tree lovers/tree activists who are always ready to protest when the authorities decide to cut or trim old trees pose a risk, but when such trees fall and damage property none of these activists come forward and volunteer in clearing the debris. And this happens whenever a tree uproots or branches fall. A few electric poles were damaged due to falling trees, and many area residents were out of power from Monday night till Tuesday morning, after they were rectified by the Mescom crew.

The sudden downpour left many low-lying areas in the city in knee-deep water as drains were unable to handle the deluge. The worst part was that the whole city experienced unending gridlocks, in some places traffic piled up stretching up to 2 km, especially from Nanthoor to Maroli. Other areas like Jappina Mogaru, Kodialguthu West, Mahaveer Circle (near the flyover) and other usual places prone to artificial flooding were in a foot of water. Even the thoroughfares near Bunts Hostel, City Hospital, and MG Road were flooded, and vehicles were wading through these places cautiously. The city’s poor infrastructure, where many places had been left open after digging, made the traffic situation worse, especially on MG Road, Bejai, Bunts Hostel Junction, Dr Ambedkar Circle, Balmatta Road, Kankanady Junction, KPT Junction, Nanthoor Circle, in short, the whole city was under siege with artificial flooding affecting arterial roads.

KSNMDC stated that widespread rainfall was observed in six districts – Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts till Tuesday. Udupi district received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours till Monday. Orange alerts have been issued for Udupi on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and yellow alerts for Friday and Sunday.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with the speed reaching up to 40-45 mph and heavy rainfall of 115mm to 204 mm at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal till July 8. According to a sea alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, high waves at a range of 3.5 to 3.8m are expected along the coast of Karnataka, from Mangaluru to Karwar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday morning.

