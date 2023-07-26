One dead as typhoon Doksuri pummels Philippines

The Philippines’ national disaster agency on Wednesday said it has so far tallied at least one dead as typhoon Doksuri continued to batter the country with rain and strong winds.

In a preliminary report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the victim drowned in a flood that inundated a province east of Metro Manila, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least two others were injured in typhoon-related incidents in Luzon island and central Philippines.

“We are still verifying (the casualties),” NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas told a local radio channel.

Doksuri has affected eight regions across Luzon island and the central Philippines.

Nearly 9,000 displaced residents are staying in 107 evacuation centres, added the NDRRMC.

The agency said at least 46 roads and three bridges in seven regions have been affected by flooding.

Thousands of people are stranded across the country due to the rough seas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Doksuri made landfall before dawn Wednesday over Fuga island in Cagayan province in northern Philippines.

The fifth cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, previously a super typhoon, was downgraded into a typhoon on Tuesday night.

