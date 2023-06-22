One dead Five Injured in Car-Lorry Collision

Mangaluru: One person died and five others were injured in a collision between a car and a container lorry on the Mani-Mysuru Highway, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi of Bengaluru. The lorry driver Eshwar (42) of Kulai, car passengers Nithin, Chandrashekar, Harsha and Jagadish were injured and have been hospitalised.

The condition of two of the injured is stated to be serious.

The lorry was on its way to Mangaluru when it suffered a brake failure and rammed into the car at

Devarakolli near Sampaje before overturning. Those in the car were on their way from Dharmasthala to Madikeri, sources said.

