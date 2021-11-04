Spread the love



















One dead in clash over firecrackers in UP



Shamli (UP): A man was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups over bursting firecrackers.

The incident took place in Shamli district late on Wednesday night.

The groups clashed and pelted stones at each other in the Shiv Colony locality.

Sanjiv Saini and Rahul, sustained injuries and had to be shifted to a hospital, where Saini was declared dead, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and investigations are underway, the police said.

Additional forces have been deployed to prevent fallout of the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...