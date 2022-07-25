One dies, 20 ill after drinking contaminated water in Bellary

Bellary: A 10-year-old girl died and 20 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Gonal village of Karnataka’s Bellary district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Sukanya. According to authorities, the tragedy occurred after gutter water got mixed with drinking water. Most villagers, who are ill, are being treated at the premises of the government school.

The villagers after consuming the contaminated water started falling sick. They developed severe loose motion and vomiting symptoms on Saturday evening.

The girl, who was admitted to the hospital, was discharged by the hospital authorities on Saturday evening. However, the girl developed health complications and succumbed at her home on Sunday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Janardhan is stationed at the village and monitoring the situation. Many unwell villagers were being treated in their homes.

Janardhan stated that the health of the unwell villagers was stable and was being closely monitored. The authorities have arranged an ambulance at the village to shift a patient who turns critical. The doctors of the nearby Primary Health Center and nurses have also been stationed in the village.

The health officers are also making door-to-door visits to every home in the village. The District administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident.