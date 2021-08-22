Spread the love



















One dies during army training in Pathankot



Chandigarh: During a training activity undertaken by 11 officers, equal number of JCOs and 120 other ranks of the Rising Star Corps near Pathankot in Punjab, there has been one fatal casualty due to extreme and severe weather conditions, the PRO Defence said on Saturday.

A few more individuals, including one officer, have been admitted to the Military Hospital in Pathankot.

Immediate medical aid was provided to the affected personnel by the accompanying medical officers, who later shifted the ailing personnel to the Military Hospital in Pathankot. The affected personnel are being provided appropriate medical care, it added.

