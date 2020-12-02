Spread the love



















One held for smuggling gold, iPhones, cigarettes, used desktops

Chennai: One person was arrested at the Chennai airport for trying to smuggle gold, iPhones, cigarettes and used desktops worth Rs 22.66 lakh from Dubai, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, in the statement, said two passengers, identified as Sathik Abdul Mannan, 46, and Thamemun Ansari Abdul Rashid, 34, of Ramnathapuram, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight and were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

On their personal search, two cut bits weighing 98 grams, and one gold paste bundle of 169 grams which yielded 142 grams gold.

The total 240 grams of gold of 24 K purity valued at Rs 12 lakh was seized.

On examination of their check in baggage, eleven iPhone 12, 45 cartons of cigarettes of brands Gudang Garam and Benson & Hedges and 11 refurbished Lenovo desktops totally valued at Rs 10.66 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Rashid was arrested as he had a previous offence against him, the statement said.