One held in Goa for possessing opium valued at over Rs 1L

Panaji: The Goa police has arrested a person for allegedly possessing opium weighing 194 gm, valued at Rs 1,10,000.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan stated that an Agassaim police team headed by Inspector Vikram Naik nabbed the accused on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Hetaram Saran, aged 26, from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

A case under section 17(b) of the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway.