One held in murder case in Gurugram



Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested an accused in connection with a murder case. The crime had allegedly taken place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the Sector-37/C area in Gurugram.

The deceased was identified as Anuj Kumar Gautam of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused was identified as Binda Prasad of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complainant, Sanjay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh stated in his police complaint he along with his relative Anuj Kumar Gautam had visited Chandan, a labour contractor related to some work on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Sector-37/C area.

Chandan left after some later and the compliant and Anuj was standing at the spot to discuss something.

“After some time two boys and a girl came in a black Verna car. The boys stepped out from their car and told us we had abused the girl… we denied them but they beat us with sticks and iron rod,” the complainant alleged in his police complaint.

The complainant alleged the boys held them hostage in a bathroom and they also took Chandan at the same place and beat the trio mercilessly in which Anuj lost his senses following which the accused fled the spot.

The complainant immediately took the injured to a hospital where he succumbed due to his injuries.

However, preliminary investigations indicated that the girl misidentified the victims as it was someone else who had molested the girl.

The police have also identified the man who molested the girl.

“We have arrested a culprit in connection with the murder. Hunts are on to nab other criminals. A case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the culprits at Sector-10A police station,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

