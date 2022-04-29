One held over building collapse in south Delhi



New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Friday that they have arrested one person in connection with the collapse of a three-storey building in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on April 25, in which two persons were killed while four others were injured.

A senior police officer said that the accused, who has been identified as Raees, was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The owner was reportedly adding another floor to three-storey building when it collapsed.

In a joint operation carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five persons, who were trapped under the debris of the building, were rescued and rushed to the hospital on April 25.

The incident occured a month after four persons were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in the city’s Anand Parbat area.