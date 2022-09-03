One held with gold worth Rs 9 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The customs slueths at Indira Gandhi International Airport here arrested a man with gold worth Rs nine lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok on Thursday, was intercepted after he crossed the green channel and was approaching towards exit gate of International arrival hall.

“During personal search, 21 strips of gold weighing 216 Grams, were recovered from two thermoflasks, kept in his trolley bag. The recovered gold is valued at Rs. 9,68,512,” officials said.

The accused did not declare the gold strips at the Red Channel before the officers with deliberate intention to clear the impugned goods clandestinely.

“Therefore, it was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect,” officials added.

Further investigation in the matter is under process.

Like this: Like Loading...