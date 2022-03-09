One killed, 14 injured in Udhampur IED blast



Jammu: One person was killed and 14 injured in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday in Wednesday, police said.

The blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur.

Talking to reporters at the site of incident. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that preliminary investigation reveals that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, but its impact wasn’t much.

“One person has died and 14 others were wounded,” he said.

He said that it would be premature to comment further on the issue as investigations were on.