One Killed, another injured as Concrete Slab Falls at Kota

Udupi: One labourer died and another one was injured after they got trapped under a huge concrete slab that collapsed on them while they were working on an under-construction housing site at Kota here on November 3.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath (38) a resident of Saligrama. The injured Chethan Poojary (28) was shifted to the Manipal hospital.

According to the Police, on November 3 morning, while the workers were removing the slab support of the house, suddenly one portion of the slab collapsed. Manjunath and Chethan who were working under the slab got trapped. Manjunath was killed on the spot.

Kota PSI Santhosh BP visited the spot and gathered the necessary information.

A case has been registered in the Kota Police Station.

