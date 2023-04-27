One killed, another injured in Patna

One person was gunned down and another seriously wounded after unidentified persons opened fire at one of them near Patna city civil court.



On Wednesday evening, when one Raja stopped at a tea stall for having beverage while on way back home to Gur mandi, three bikers came and opened fire on him.

Raja’s friend Sharvan Kumar, who was also present on the spot, rushed him to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another person, who got hit by the bullet and was seriously wounded, was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The reason of crime is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that Raja was having an affair with a girl and that could be the reason of murder.

Police have booked three unidentified persons on charges of murder and attempt to murder in Alamganj police station.

The police said raids are on to nab the assailants.

