One Killed in Fight between Construction Labourers at Katapadi

Udupi: A fight between two labourers led to the murder of one of them after being attacked with a weapon at Katapadi on Monday, July 17, 2023 evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh (50) native of Odessa. The accused escaped from the place after the incident.

According to the police, on Monday evening, the duo were working on the construction site on the Katapadi-Shirva road and started to fight. During the argument, the accused assaulted Ganesh with a weapon injuring him seriously. Ganesh was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last on the way.

The accused is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Udupi SP Akshay Machindra, DySP Karkala Aravind Kalagujji, CPI Kaup Poovayya, PSI Kaup Srishail Muragod and other officials rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered in the Kaup Police Station.

