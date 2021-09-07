Spread the love



















One killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident



Jammu: One person was killed and two others injured on Tuesday when two trucks collided with each other and rolled down into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Police said a truck on the way to Srinagar collided with another truck coming in the opposite direction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“Under the impact of the collision, both the trucks rolled down into a deep gorge. Driver of one truck died on the spot and two other persons were injured.

“The injured were shifted to Ramban district hospital for treatment. An FIR has been lodged into this incident”, police said.

