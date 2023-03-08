One Killed in Quarrel between Migrant Labourers over the issue of Washing Plates

Mangaluru: As per a report from Bajpe Police station, a quarrel between two migrant labourers ended with the murder of a labourer on Tuesday, 7 March 2023. The murdered labourer is identified as Sanjay, aged 28 years of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh P. The accused is identified as Sohan Yadav, 19 years old of Basalia Khurd, Maharajghanz dist, Uttar Pradesh.

Both the victim and deceased worked in the construction of a compound on the site of the Indian Coast Guard in Maravoor on the outskirts of the City. On 5 March, an argument started relating to the cooking and washing of utensils between the accused and the victim. The argument led to a fight, where the accused Sohan in a fit of rage pushed the victim Sanjay, and due to the fall, the victim sustained a head injury. Even though the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital, he died on the way to the hospital.

Accused Sohan Yadav

The accused Sohan who fled from the scene after the incident was arrested while he was attempting to board a train at Mangaluru Central railway station on Tuesday afternoon. The arrest operation was done under the guidance of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCPs (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, led by a team of Mangaluru sub-division ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak consisting of police inspector Prakash, PSI Guru Kanthi, Poovappa, ASI Rama Poojary and head constables Purushottam, Santhosh D K, Rasheed, Sujan, among others.

